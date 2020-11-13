Obama: GOP allies didn't allege "any fraud" before Trump's claims
The former president said it was "disappointing" to see Republicans supporting President Trump's baseless claims that the election was rigged.
The former president says he's troubled by Republicans going along with President Trump's claims. See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
The former president will return to CBS News to speak with Gayle King for "CBS Sunday Morning," and Scott Pelley for "60 Minutes."
President-elect Joe Biden picked up 11 more Electoral College votes as CBS News projected he won Arizona.
"We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages," Dr. Michael Osterholm told Yahoo! Finance.
The president has ramped up attacks on Fox News for its coverage of the election results and his defeat.
Election officials and the company say the claim is false.
President-elect Biden picked up 11 more Electoral College votes as CBS News projected he had won Arizona.
The New York senator said that it was "problematic" that the formal presidential transition process has not yet begun.
Arizona's 11 electoral votes are projected to go to Biden, who CBS News has already projected will win the election.
A virtual State-Department-in-waiting is setting up his congratulatory calls with world leaders, while the State Department refuses to help.
"They appear to be motivated — in part because — the president doesn't like to lose and — never admits loss," Mr. Obama said.
China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng that congratulated Biden last weekend.
With deaths mounting fast, the government is hoping to turn the tide by making free coronavirus tests available to millions of people across hard-hit England.
3 women "saw loved ones disappear beneath the waves, dying in front of their eyes," Doctors Without Borders said.
Japan had turned the tide on suicides until the pandemic reality sunk in, now it could prove a worrying harbinger of a mental health crisis festering elsewhere.
Officials say there have been zero reports of bear encounters since they installed the terrifying wolf robots.
Was it attempted murder or self-defense? Prizefighter Christy Martin lives to testify against her husband.
At least four people are dead, dozens were rescued and several are unaccounted for after the tropical storm slammed the South.
Leonard Lauder writes of how his mother founded a company that would become a global behemoth, starting with beauty creams cooked up in the kitchen
The pie designer's creations, a hit on Instagram, are now featured in a dazzling new cookbook
Delayed for months due to COVID-19, visitors can finally experience the long-awaited National Museum of the United States Army at Virginia's Fort Belvoir. Chip Reid paid a visit.
She also posted a sweet photo from the couple's wedding in 1990, which appears to show Alex putting a wedding band on her finger.
Other names on the list include actor Neil Patrick Harris, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey and ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes.
The president-elect has a bold plan for going green — here's what he can do even without support from lawmakers.
Toobin is one of the country's most prominent legal authors and has written for the esteemed publication for 27 years.
Event started in 1993 by Chinese students to celebrate singlehood is now an annual shopping bonanza.
Biden didn't campaign on tech, but he faces issues including social media regulation and bridging the digital divide.
"We're living in 'The Matrix,' we're feeding energy to the social media platforms and we're living in illusions. We are being manipulated," she said.
Four astronauts work through a dress-rehearsal countdown before Saturday's scheduled launch to the International Space Station.
Researchers estimate there are only 200-260 Popa langur monkeys left.
Tropical Storm Eta dumped torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it moved over the state after making landfall north of the Tampa Bay area.
Researchers have found a ship, feast hall and cult house that date back to the Iron Age.
The zebra, born during the pandemic, was named Hope "to symbolize a ray of light and hope at a time which felt so bleak," the zoo said.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the state have seen a sharp increase since the beginning of November, as the nationwide number of daily cases has jumped more than 87%.
Increasing mask wearing could also prevent the need for lockdowns and save billions of dollars in economic losses, the CDC says.
Researchers used cell phone data to map people's movements from their neighborhoods to other destinations.
Retailer sees business opportunity as many Americans turn to animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet weekly applications for unemployment benefits remain nearly three times their level before the pandemic.
