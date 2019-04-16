Notre Dame Cathedral fire
The iconic spire at the top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed April 16, 2019, after a major fire broke out
Latest
-
What was saved – and lost – in Notre Dame fire
While some priceless relics were lost forever in the flames, others were spared
-
How to donate to repair Notre Dame after devastating fire
Donations are pouring in to start the arduous process of rebuilding the 850-year-old cathedral
-
Search for man and girl in Notre Dame photo goes viral
The sweet moment was captured just an hour before the tragic fire
-
Why an expert says it could take 40 years to rebuild Notre Dame
Restoring the iconic French structure means replicating medieval building techniques and materials
-
Theology professor on the history and importance of Notre Dame Cathedral
Notre Dame Cathedral was home to many priceless pieces of art and religious artifacts. Candida Moss, the Edward Cadbury Professor of Theology at Britain's Univeristy of Birmingham, joined CBSN with more on the meaning behind this iconic structure.
-
Despite fire, Notre Dame's altar and cross still standing
Dramatic image from inside the cathedral shows debris smoldering around the altar, but its stonework appears to be intact
-
Significance of Notre Dame Cathedral dating back to 1163
Millions of dollars have already been pledged to restore the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Candida Moss, the Edward Cadbury Professor of Theology at Britain's University of Birmingham, joined CBSN AM with more on the significance of the site.
-
A brave chaplain and a human chain saved holy relics from Notre Dame
Deputy mayor of Paris says people at the scene early worked together to get the most treasured items out, including the Crown of Thorns
-
French billionaires donate $500M to rebuild Notre Dame
"I love you Paris," Salma Hayek, who is married to one of the billionaires, wrote on Instagram
-
France vows to rebuild after Notre Dame Cathedral fire — live updates
Flames tore through the 850 year old cathedral in the heart of the French capital for hours, leaving little more than the stone walls standing
-
Video shows people singing hymn to honor Notre Dame as it burned
Some singers kneeled with the iconic cathedral engulfed in flames before them
-
"Le désastre": French newspapers document Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Many of the papers in France used social media to preview their Tuesday front page documenting the devastating blaze
-
Why the massive Notre Dame fire was so hard to fight
Church fires of all sizes, including the massive blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral, are generally difficult to fight
-
Art historian on Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
A fire Monday caused extensive damage at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the world's most famous tourist attractions. Kevin Murphy, professor and chair of the art history department at Vanderbilt University, joins CBSN to discuss its architecture and history.
-
Centuries of history burned in Notre Dame fire
Construction on the iconic cathedral started in 1163 and took nearly 200 years to complete
-
Notre Dame was undergoing major renovation before fire
Notre Dame Cathedral was undergoing $6.8 million in renovations on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead
-
Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
On April 15, 2019 flames erupted at the landmark cathedral, the most-visited landmark in the French capital
Highlights
-
France vows to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after devastating fire — live updates
-
Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
-
Several of the world's richest French billionaires donate more than $500 million to rebuild Notre Dame
-
A brave chaplain and a human chain saved holy relics from Notre Dame Cathedral fire
-
What was saved – and what was lost – in the Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Latest From "60 Minutes"
Popular On CBS News
Latest From CBS News
-
Deborah Norville "so grateful" after cancer surgery
-
What was saved – and lost – in Notre Dame fire
-
Police: Suspect was offered $200 to beat transgender woman
-
How to donate to repair Notre Dame after devastating fire
-
DHS resuming "Remain in Mexico" policy for asylum seekers
-
Firma AMLO memorándum para dejar sin efecto reforma educativa