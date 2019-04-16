Search for man and girl in heartwarming Notre Dame photo goes viral

Just an hour before a major fire erupted at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, an American tourist captured a heartwarming moment in front of the iconic landmark. Now, her search to find the people in the photo has gone viral.

Brooke Windsor of Michigan captured the loving moment between who she presumes to be a father and his daughter Monday at 5:57 PM local time. The picture features the man spinning the child in circles, both smiling, with the historic façade of the cathedral in the background.

"I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had," Windsor tweeted Monday night alongside the heartwarming image. "Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this."

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

The tweet has gone viral, with Twitter users all over the world eager to reunite the photo with its subjects. Windsor says she cannot be certain that the people in the picture are a father and daughter, but she speculated they may be. She hasn't identified them yet, but is hopeful that Twitter users will successfully find them.

After taking the photo, Windsor and her friends walked to the Louvre, noticed the smoke and watched with thousands of others as the cathedral set ablaze. "We watched in shock and heartbreak with the rest of Paris," Windsor told the BBC Tuesday.

The iconic spire at the top of the cathedral collapsed after a major fire broke out Monday evening. Video footage showed part of the roof of the cathedral collapsing onto itself.

The flames were finally declared out Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Paris fire service. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the landmark.