Multiple arrests made at anti-monarchy protests ahead of coronation of King Charles III

London — There were multiple arrests in London on Saturday morning ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. London's Metropolitan Police said they arrested "a number" of people on suspicion of things like "conspiracy to cause public nuisance," "suspicion of breaking the peace," and "suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage."

The anti-monarchy group Republic tweeted early on Saturday that six of its protesters had been arrested.

This morning, @GrahamSmith_ and 5 members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy? #NotMyKing #Coronation — Republic (@RepublicStaff) May 6, 2023

"Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy?" the group said on twitter.

Anti-monarchy protests had been planned ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, and there is a large security operation underway with over 11,000 police, CBS Partner network BBC News reported.

On Friday, Police Commisioner Mark Rowley said there would be "very low tolerance for disruption."

A significant police operation is under way in central London.



We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace.



The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 6, 2023

Republic had asked people to gather in central London wearing yellow on May 6, and to carry signs with slogans such as "not my king" and "abolish the monarchy."

There had also been reports of potential planned disruptions of the coronation procession by undisclosed activists, U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Britain's Time Radio.

Dowden said the government had received intelligence that some people might try to spook horses on the procession route by sounding rape alarms. He said the police would "use the full range of powers at their disposal to make sure that public order is maintained and that the ceremony is not disrupted."