Crowds gather ahead of coronation of King Charles III

London — Crowds were gathering outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, and guests were arriving at Westminster Abbey in London, where the ceremony was to take place.

Despite a cloudy sky and drizzling rain, thousands of people camped out overnight or arrived early in the morning on the procession route and in designated viewing areas to join the celebrations, including friends Bryant and Alicia, from Mobile Alabama, who arrived in London on Thursday.

"I've followed the royal family since Will and Kate's wedding, and I was anticipating the coronation one day, and so she came with me," Alicia told CBS News.

"We've met some great friends," Bryant said.

Bryant and Alicia, friends from Mobile, Alabama, speak with CBS News on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace in central London, hours before King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023. CBS News

"It's lovely, especially all the people from all over the world!" Alicia said.

Denise also arrived from Fall River, Massachusetts on Thursday, and had been camping out to reserve a good viewing spot.

"I just like the royal family and have been following them for years and wanted to be part of this history," she told CBS News.

She said she thinks King Charles will be a good monarch.

"I think he'll follow closely in his mother's footsteps, with little tweaks. Put his own spin on it, but he's a traditionalist," she told CBS News.

When asked what was special about the British royal family, Denise said she had always felt a connection with them. "I always said I was born on the wrong side of the pond," she told CBS News. "I just always liked them."