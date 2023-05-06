Royals from around the world gathered for King Charles III's coronation. Here's who attended.
More than 2,000 people were invited to attend King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, and many of those guests are high-profile royals themselves. Along with members of the British royal family and leaders of the government — like British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who spoke at the ceremony — world leaders from other countries were also attendance.
Delegates from countries in the British commonwealth attended, carrying flags for their countries as they entered Westminster Abbey.
Non-British royals at the ceremony included:
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Prince Radu and Margareta of Romania
Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba and wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba
King Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene
Grand-Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand-Duchess Maria Teresa
Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia
Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Dominican President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois and Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Crown Prince of Yugoslavia and Crown Princess Katherine
King of Malaysia Abdullah of Pahang and Queen Consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah
World leaders in attendance included:
First lady Jill Biden with her granddaughter, Finnegan
French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his wife, Brigitte
Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and wife his Lady Patricia Allen
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikat
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
President of Israel Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau
Former Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Marguerite Pindling
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf
Former British Prime Ministers John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were seen arriving together. Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Teresa May and Liz Truss were also there.
Some celebrities were also there, including actress Emma Thompson and singer Lionel Richie.
Prince Harry was seen entering with his cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband.
for more features.