Royals from around the world gathered for King Charles III's coronation. Here's who attended.

More than 2,000 people were invited to attend King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, and many of those guests are high-profile royals themselves. Along with members of the British royal family and leaders of the government — like British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who spoke at the ceremony — world leaders from other countries were also attendance.

Delegates from countries in the British commonwealth attended, carrying flags for their countries as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Delegates carrying flags during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. / Getty Images

Non-British royals at the ceremony included:

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

Prince Radu and Margareta of Romania

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. / Getty Images

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba and wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba

King Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands l arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene

Grand-Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand-Duchess Maria Teresa

Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso

Lesotho's King Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Dominican President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje

Dominican President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje arrive for the coronation at Westminster Abbey. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania

Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois and Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

Crown Prince of Yugoslavia and Crown Princess Katherine

King of Malaysia Abdullah of Pahang and Queen Consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah

King of Malaysia Abdullah of Pahang and Queen Consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrive at Westminster Abbey, PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

World leaders in attendance included:

First lady Jill Biden with her granddaughter, Finnegan

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony. Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his wife, Brigitte

Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and wife his Lady Patricia Allen

Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and wife Lady Patricia Allen arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. TOBY MELVILLE / Getty Images

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikat

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. PHIL NOBLE / Getty Images

President of Israel Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Former Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Marguerite Pindling

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Former British Prime Ministers John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were seen arriving together. Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Teresa May and Liz Truss were also there.

Some celebrities were also there, including actress Emma Thompson and singer Lionel Richie.

Prince Harry was seen entering with his cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband.

Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Unknown / Getty Images