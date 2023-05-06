Watch live: King Charles III's coronation ceremony is officially underway

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III will be held on Saturday, May 6, marking the country's first coronation in 70 years.

More than 2,000 guests from around the world are attending the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Before the service, Charles and his wife, Camilla, participated in the King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Following the service, the king and queen will greet crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Charles' first son, William, Prince of Wales, who is next in line for the throne, is playing a key role in the coronation. William's family — wife Catherine and three children, George, Charlotte and Louis — are there as well. Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, is also at the ceremony, although his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, are not attending.

How to watch King Charles' coronation on TV and streaming

What: The coronation of King Charles III

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

CBS coverage begins: 5 a.m. ET

Location: Westminster Abbey, London

TV: CBS stations ( find your local station here

Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above or on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on your mobile or streaming device.

What time will the coronation be televised in the U.S.?

CBS News coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET. The King's Procession will start at 5:20 a.m. ET ahead of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will begin at 6 a.m. ET.

"CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor will anchor live coverage from London across all CBS News platforms starting at 5 a.m. ET. A team will join them in London, including CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay, along with royal experts Tina Brown, Julian Payne and Wesley Kerr.

How long will the coronation last?

The coronation is expected to be about two hours. After the ceremony, the king and queen will climb into the Gold State Coach, a gilded, horse-drawn carriage that is more than 200 years old, for another procession back to Buckingham Palace. The procession will retrace the same route as the one earlier in the day and last about 30 minutes.

Charles and Camilla will then receive a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

At around 9:15 a.m. ET (2:15 p.m. in Britain), members of the royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of military planes and helicopters belonging to the British army, navy and air force.