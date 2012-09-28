Issues 2012: In Depth
CBS News' in-depth look at the issues the candidates are discussing on the campaign trail
Latest
Dem.: Boehner's remarks "a good first step"
Before any negotiations have begun, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., publicly embraces overture of cooperation
Will WH immigration decision be a game-changer?
Immigration reform advocates say the administration's directive will "electrify" Latino voters in November, while many Republicans blast the move
Issue brief: Immigration
America's immigration policy doesn't attract high-skilled immigrants, nor does it address the estimated 11.5M undocumented immigrants here. CBS News takes an in-depth look at the issue
Issue brief: Health care
Health care is expensive and getting more so, squeezing private enterprise and driving up the deficit. CBS News takes an in-depth look at the issue
Issue brief: Debt and Deficit
The issue of the debt and deficit, broken down by CBS News: the challenges, the problems and the solutions
Issue brief: Energy and Environment
CBS News breaks down the issues of energy and the environment: the challenge, the problems and the candidates' positions
Issue brief: Education
The issue of education broken down by CBS News: the challenges, the problems and the solutions
Issue brief: Global finance
CBS News takes an in-depth look at the European Union as it deals with member countries' economic issues
Issue brief: China
CBS News takes a look at the political flashpoint of China, as it's on track to become the world's largest economy
Issue brief: Iran
As Iran continues to pursue nuclear weapons, CBS News takes an in-depth look at the issue and its political ramifications
Obama: Congress in the way of housing recovery
In his weekly address President Obama chides Congress for adjourning before passing his proposed housing bill
Student debt: Is it worth it?
Stanford University president, John Hennessy speaks to "CTM" co-hosts about the payoff behind the high cost of higher education
Bob's Blog: Swing state voters & big issues
Bob Schieffer previews Sunday's "Face the Nation" and looks at the news of the week
Campaign 2012: Obama vs. Romney
In separate interviews, President Barack Obama and his challenger, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, discuss the election year's hot-button issues
Obama grilled on immigration promise
At a Miami town hall meeting, the president responded to a charge that he didn't keep his promise on major immigration reform