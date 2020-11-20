CDC urges Americans not to travel on Thanksgiving
The CDC's updated guidance says the safest way to celebrate is "at home with the people you live with."
"There's nothing that is 100% protective unless you stay home alone, or with people who you've been in the same pod or protective bubble with," Dr. Jon LaPook said.
A refreshing Thanksgiving salad tossed with a gingery soy-tahini dressing
An homage to Thanksgiving traditions from baker Amanda Mack
A Jamaican variation on a traditional Thanksgiving spread
From Bon Appétit, a centerpiece of a Puerto Rican Thanksgiving
Cost of ingredients for traditional turkey dinner are down 4% from 2019 as retailers sell birds at a loss.
Walz on Wednesday announced new restrictions that will be in place on Thanksgiving.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will get each get a one-time, ad-free spot on TV for their respective holidays.
Canada saw an increase of positive coronavirus tests two weeks after its holiday — and experts say this trend could be a warning for Americans.
Some may hold Thanksgiving meals outdoors – others may foregoing celebrating completely.
Walmart and McDonald's among top employers with low-wage employees in Medicaid and SNAP programs, watchdog reports.
Fifteen Colorado counties have now moved to "Level Red" due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
"Andre came to our rescue. And I want to be able to do that for somebody else if I can," the restaurant owner said.
House committee chairs said that the refusal to formally begin the transition process is "having grave effects."
With the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.
Urges people to "recalibrate" their lives, saying, "At one point, we really thought there was a possibility that it might kill her. ... This thing is scary as hell."
This will be the fourth time the president has appeared in public since Election Day.
Official government statistics don't fully capture just how much millions of Americans are hurting, one expert says.
Bobi Wine, who has used his music to deliver his message for years, has emerged as a potent challenge to President Yoweri Museveni's 36-year rule.
Top global health agency official in Europe says if 95% of people wore masks, lockdowns "would not be needed," as he reiterates stance against closing schools.
The Trump administration will cut government funding for groups that adopt the boycott, divestment and sanctions tactics of the protest movement, which Pompeo called a "cancer."
Scientists working with AstraZeneca say they're "delighted" with the latest human trial data, but they're "not in a rush."
Anthony Mason talks to newcomer Emma Corrin about the pressure of portraying Princess Diana in the new season of Netflix's "The Crown," mastering the icon's voice and signature look, and why her mom was so crucial to her preparation.
Grover Wilhelmsen, who was being treated for the coronavirus at a Utah hospital, thanked the medical team by playing a violin from his bed in the intensive care unit. Chip Reid shares his story.
Delicious menu suggestions from top chefs and mixologists, cookbook authors, food bloggers, celebrity cooks, and the editors of Bon Appétit magazine
Smith released their third studio album, "Love Goes," in October.
Four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith is back with an emotional and uplifting third studio album, "Love Goes," which delves into Smith's mental health, heartbreak and journey to self-discovery and love. Smith tells Anthony Mason about learning to embrace their non-binary gender identity, facing ridicule and bullies, and the courage it took to come out.
Nvidia says its cloud gaming service can now run on Safari browser on iPhones and iPads and will soon enable users to access Fortnite.
Splashdown shows booster can safely re-enter atmosphere as company works toward mid-air recovery
Group says array of products have security and privacy issues, from smart coffee makers to connected toy kitchens.
"Apple withheld information about their batteries that slowed down iPhone performance, all while passing it off as an update," California's attorney general said in a statement.
Spotify dismisses tech giant's new program as "window dressing" designed to appease government regulators.
But a climate-driven historic wildfire season held back progress on emissions.
A whale in Virginia swallowed a DVD case, which lacerated her stomach. It's just one of the hundreds of examples of animals consuming plastic in U.S. waters in recent years.
Fifteen Colorado counties have now moved to "Level Red" due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
With the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.
Official government statistics don't fully capture just how much millions of Americans are hurting, one expert says.
The decision to not extend several emergency loan programs beyond December 31 drew a terse rebuke from the Fed.
Investigation reportedly is looking at fees paid to Ivanka Trump, who said the inquiry amounts to "harassment."
Expanded federal benefits are scheduled to lapse in December, potentially leaving millions of people with no income.
Nicole Addimando says she killed her abusive boyfriend in self-defense, but the crime scene raises questions — was someone destroying evidence or staging it to look that way?
Man who confessed "reenacted the crime to detectives and provided corroborated information about the murder," police said.
Orlando Hall's execution was opposed due to coronavirus fears and because all-white jury recommended the Black man be put to death.
Federal investigators allege that the roadside zoo run by the Lowes has potentially 100 to 200 animals, including some protected by the Endangered Species Act, on exhibit, including tigers, lions, a grizzly bear and ring-tailed lemurs.
2020 is on pace to be the deadliest in recent years for transgender and gender non-conforming people, new data shows.
Five astronauts, including four who launched Sunday aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience," held a news conference Thursday from the International Space Station about how their mission is going. Watch their remarks from NASA TV.
The space station's Russian Pirs docking compartment will be replaced by a laboratory module.
Baby Yoda joins an elite group of plushies used on ISS missions as "zero-gravity indicators."
Christy Salters-Martin dominated in the boxing ring but faced her toughest challenger at home.
What do we know about the nation's next first lady?
Newly elected to be the 46th president, Biden has had a long political career and a personal life filled with triumph and heartbreak.
The violent crime rate in the U.S. declined 0.2 percent from 2016 to 2017, the first decline since 2014
Inside the haunting case that baffled investigators for generations and the 38 year trail that led them to her killer.
Aaron Kahn made the difficult decision to close his Jersey City, New Jersey, restaurant for a few weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. When a neighboring barbershop owner found out, he stepped up and helped run the restaurant when Kahn's staff couldn't.
The former president shares the advice he would give President Trump, his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd, and what's behind the divisions in Washington and across the U.S. Scott Pelley reports.
In the first episode of this two-part documentary, CBSN Originals explores an armed backlash to new gun laws. Mass shootings in Virginia have mobilized the fight for more regulation, but some counties won't enforce laws they say infringe on their residents' constitutional rights.
In the second episode of this two-part documentary, CBSN Originals follows a growing movement of militias refusing to comply with new gun regulations. As the country navigates a pandemic, economic shutdowns and political unrest, gun sales are soaring and gun rights activists argue Americans should be armed now more than ever.
The White House coronavirus task force held its first public briefing in months, as the country continues to break its new daily record for COVID-19 cases. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports, and Dr. Bob Lahita, chairman of medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, joined CBSN to discuss new guidelines from public health officials, and what precautions need to be taken ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.