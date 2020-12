The Grinch never seems to learn. He was allegedly at it again on Christmas Eve.

But Colorado State Police trooper Pointon, whose first name wasn't given, caught him in the act. Green-handed, you might say. And put the cuffs on him:

Trooper Pointon caught the Grinch red handed or should I say green handed today in Las Animas. S93 pic.twitter.com/Z8ryrXT9w7 — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) December 24, 2020

CBS Denver reports investigators didn't say what the Grinch was accused of this time, but court records show he has a history of -- stealing Christmas.