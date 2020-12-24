Tips to keep your animal companion safe this holiday

As holiday festivities commence, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services in Southern California is reminding pet owners to keep animals safe with tips to keep in mind while you celebrate, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Certain traditions, like keeping cookies out for Santa, can result in dogs and cats accidentally eating the food and getting sick. Make sure to keep these treats covered or in a place your pet cannot get to them.

Trees can also fall over onto furry companions. The department is reminding people to secure trees so that they do not tip. The water for the Christmas tree should also be covered and inaccessible to curious pets.

If loud music is in your holiday plans, animal experts recommend making a safe space in your home where pets can retreat away from the noise.

Wires from Christmas trees can deliver potentially deadly electric shocks to pets. Make sure wires are not exposed and batteries are not left out where cats and dogs can chew them.

Fun holiday decorations like mistletoe and tinsel for the tree have been consumed by pets in the past, causing severe intestinal problems.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to any poisonous substances, contact your veterinarian or immediately call the Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.