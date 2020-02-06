Texas voters praise economy but decry "all the nonsense" from Trump
Democrats and Republicans across the Lone Star State defy party stereotypes, as they talk about a stronger economy, and a president's divisive rhetoric.
Democrats and Republicans across the Lone Star State defy party stereotypes, as they talk about a stronger economy, and a president's divisive rhetoric.
CBS DFW reports a record 16 million people are now registered to vote in Texas ahead of the 2020 presidential election. CBS DFW reports.
"Enough is enough," Tom Perez tweeted, calling for a recanvass because of the technology problems plaguing the state party since the night of the Caucuses. With results from 97% of precincts counted, Buttigieg and Sanders are 0.1% apart.
The Department of Homeland Security cited national security as the reason for the suspension, but Governor Andrew Cuomo's office called it "political retaliation."
According to the campaign, the January cash haul comes from 1.3 million donations by more than 648,000 people.
He said the state party's "screwup" in handling the results of the Iowa caucuses has been "extremely unfair" to Iowans and the candidates.
The president celebrated his Senate acquittal, lashing out as his opponents and airing his grievances over obstacles that have gotten in his way.
Trump criticized the impeachment efforts as a "terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people" and took aim at Nancy Pelosi and GOP Senator Mitt Romney.
The committee's report examines the Obama administration's response to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
"That was not a State of the Union. That was his state of mind," Pelosi said.
Yovanovitch criticized the Trump administration in a new op-ed, writing it has "undermined our democratic institutions."
In an interview with MSNBC, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said former National Security Adviser John Bolton refused to submit a sworn affidavit on President Trump's conduct with Ukraine.