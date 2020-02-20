Debate Highlights
Bloomberg Defense
Coronavirus Update
Germany Shootings
Meghan and Harry
Trump Rally
Racial Profiling Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months behind bars
Maryland school district revamps history curriculum over topics like slavery
Is artificial intelligence making racial profiling worse?
Inspectors in Wuhan go door-to-door searching for coronavirus cases
Florida ferry accident shocks residents: "This has never happened"
Alabama couple struggling after hospital sues over medical debt
Far-right motive suspected in mass shooting in Germany
Unpaid payday loans are landing people in jail
New poll shows Trump faltering in "blue wall" states he carried in 2016
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Denver
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Will early votes be wasted in Texas?
Early voting is underway in Texas ahead of the state's Super Tuesday primary March 3. But what if your favorite candidate drops out between now and then? CBS Austin station
KEYE reports
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue