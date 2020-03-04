Arkansas has "worn out" voting machines
Eleven out of Arkansas's 75 counties still have outdated voting machines, and officials fear they won't hold up. KTHV reports.
KTHV-TV reports the state of Arkansas has controlled the Little Rock school district for nearly five years because of academic problems at six schools. CBS affiliate KTHV-TV reports.
Mike Bloomberg spent about $18 million per delegate earned. He amassed 31 pledged delegates before dropping his presidential bid.
"'Have we been as successful as I would hope in bringing young people in?' ...The answer is no."
During a rally in front of the Supreme Court earlier Wednesday, Schumer said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will "pay the price" if they uphold abortion restrictions.
The message at this year's AIPAC Policy Conference was clear: Bernie Sanders must be stopped for the sake of the U.S.-Israel relationship
The questionnaire asks potential administration officials what part of "candidate Trump's" campaign message appealed to them, and why.
All the states that voted Tuesday have been called by CBS News except California.
Mariam Thompson, 61, of Rochester, Minnesota, made her first appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington.
Biden leads Bernie Sanders in the national delegate race, with 494 pledged delegates to the senator's 425.
Kardashian visited the White House, as she continues to push for criminal justice reform and pardons for some non-violent offenders.
At the time of his departure from the race, after spending $570 million on ads, Bloomberg had amassed just 31 pledged delegates, meaning he had spent about $18 million per delegate earned.