Democrats express skepticism about Deval Patrick's chances
"I don't see what lane is empty," former New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Kathy Sullivan told CBS News
Just when it looked like the field might be shrinking, another Democrat is jumping into the 2020 presidential race. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the impact Deval Patrick may have on the race, and how he aims to fund his campaign.
The former Massachusetts governor called the current field of Democrats "really talented," but questioned if they could "pull the nation together"
He starts far behind in a record-sized field that polling shows is now divided into two tiers — with the top tier consisting of Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg
