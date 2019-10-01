Entertainment

Lil Nas X on returning to his hometown

"CBS This Morning" joined rapper Lil Nas X as he made a surprise visit to his Atlanta-area high school, where he was a student just two years ago. Students cheered and posed for pictures with the “Old Town Road” star, and some even cried. Lil Nas X said that during the visit, he "definitely felt like some kind of hero in a way, I guess, 'cause everybody was just goin' crazy." In a wide-ranging interview, Lil Nas X opened up to Gayle King about his experience with fame and his decision to come out.