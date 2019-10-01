2020 Democratic candidates reveal third quarter fundraising totals
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are revealing how much their campaigns took in during the third quarter of the year, from July through September. Candidates have a deadline of October 15 to file their totals with the Federal Election Commission.
A few candidates began announcing their fundraising totals, as well as details about their donors, almost immediately after the reporting period closed on September.
Here's a look at the totals that have been announced so far.
Bernie Sanders: $25.3 million
October 1: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced his campaign raised $25.3 million in the third quarter, the most of any 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in a quarter to date. According to the campaign, September was its single best month of fundraising in the 2020 election cycle thus far.
The cash raised in the third quarter comes from 1.4 million donations. The average donation was $18.07. His campaign says it did transfer $2.6 million in the third quarter, but that is not included in the $25 million total.
According to the campaign, "teacher" was the most common occupation listed for a person donating to Sanders in the third quarter. The three most common employers were Starbucks, Amazon and Walmart.
Since his campaign launched in February, Sanders has raised $61.5 million from a total of 3.3 million individual donations.
Third quarter highlights:
- Raised $25.3 million
- 1.4 million donations
- Average donation of $18.07
Second quarter highlights:
- Raised $24 million in the second quarter, although $6 million was transferred from previous accounts
- 99% of donations were $100 or less
- 45% of donors were 39 years old or younger
First quarter highlights:
- Raised $18.2 million raised, the most of any candidate in the first quarter
- Around 900,000 individual donations
- 99.5% of donations to Sanders' campaign were $100 or less
- Average donation was $20
Pete Buttigieg: $19.1 million
October 1: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, a lower amount than his second quarter haul of $24.8 million, but still a significant haul that demonstrates his status as one of the top tier candidates in terms of fundraising.
According to the campaign, more than 580,000 unique donors gave to the campaign, including 182,000 new donors. The average donation was $32.
Third quarter highlights:
- Raised $19.1 million
- 182,000 new donors
- Average donation of $32
Second quarter highlights:
- Raised $24.8 million, more than tripling his fundraising from the first quarter of the year
- 294,000 total donors
- Average contribution was $47.42
First quarter highlights:
- Raised over $7 million, the fourth-highest number of the first quarter
- 158,550 total donors
- Average donation totaled $36.35
- 64% of donations came in through contributions of under $200
