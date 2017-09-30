Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings kick off
Amy Coney Barrett will be introduced and make an opening statement before senators on the first day of hearings.
Barrett will likely be voted out of the Committee on October 22, setting up a vote on the full floor shortly before Election Day.
Barrett's confirmation hearings begin Monday, October 12.
The effort begins with a pair of new ads that will hit the airwaves Sunday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Barrett next week.
The letter signed by 1,513 alumni says they are "firmly and passionately opposed to her nomination," declaring Barrett fails to represent their views and values.
Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
The president at that time continued to publicly assert he was weighing up to five candidates and had yet to make his decision.
Barrett is expected to meet with several Republican senators on Tuesday ahead of her confirmation hearings next month.
In his first television interview since leaving the White House in late 2018, McGahn also praised President Trump for his nominations to the lower courts.
Meadows said the White House will begin delivering information to Capitol Hill on Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.
Barrett said Ginsburg "not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."
Four years ago on the campaign trail, then-candidate Donald Trump pledged that if he were elected, only "pro-life" justices would get his nomination for a seat on the Supreme Court.
Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham announced late Saturday that confirmation hearings would begin on October 12.
President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court
He is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"It shouldn't be a surprise that the Senate is willing to push a president's nominee through in an election year when they share the same political affiliation," Barrett said.
In her opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, accused Republicans of trying to rush through Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation so she could rule on a case that threatens to kill the Affordable Care Act. Watch his remarks.