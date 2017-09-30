Popular

CBSN Originals: "Welcome to Pine Lake"

CBSN Originals presents its first feature documentary, “Welcome to Pine Lake.” The film set out to tell the triumphant story of a progressive, women-run town – and ended up revealing the institutional racism at the city's core. The film is followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and an extended discussion with important voices and thought leaders on the problems and possible solutions to systemic racism in America today, hosted by CBSN's Anne-Marie Green.