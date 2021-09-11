What is the "Rising American Electorate" and will it turn out?
This group of young voters, people of color, and unmarried women account for 53% of Americans who voted in 2016.
This group of young voters, people of color, and unmarried women account for 53% of Americans who voted in 2016.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said, "do NOT do what the President directs," after Trump told voters to go to polling places as well as send in absentee ballots.
What is the difference between voting absentee and by mail? What does it mean if my ballot is rejected? Here are your answers.
Voting season is now underway after North Carolina began sending the first mail-in ballots on Friday.
Mail-in voting kicked off in the key swing state of North Carolina on Friday, with a record 600,000 ballots sent out. Ed O'Keefe has more.
Some 80 million people are expected to vote by mail during the November election, testing elections officials and voters' patience as never before. Major Garrett reports.
In a new bulletin obtained by CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security said Russian proxy websites claim mail-in voting would “create vast opportunities for voter fraud.” Weijia Jiang reports.
The bulletin says Russia is seeking to "undermine public trust in the electoral process."
North Carolina is the first state in the country to begin sending out absentee ballots. This comes after President Trump told residents in the state to vote both by mail and in-person -- which is illegal. Meanwhile, Democratic nomineeJoe Biden holds a slight lead over the president in state polls. WBTV chief investigative reporter Nick Ochsner joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss all things North Carolina.
The social media giant announces it will not be accepting new political ads the week before the election.
Mail-in and absentee voting systems are resilient and secure because they generate paper trails that can be audited, says Chris Krebs, the top cybersecurity official for the Department of Homeland Security.
The U.S. has "no information or intelligence" showing foreign powers are attempting to compromise mail-in voting, a senior official said.
The president's attempt to cast doubt on the security of ballot drop boxes comes as more states are embracing the devices.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service and denied trying to impede mail-in voting at a hearing Monday before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper joins CBSN's Errol Barnett with highlights from the proceedings.
CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports from the White House on the president's ongoing opposition to mail-in voting in a pandemic.
In a rare Saturday session, the House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would inject $25 billion into the U.S. Postal Service and block any changes to service that may slow mail-in ballots ahead of the 2020 election. CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper weighs in on the bill's likely fate in the Senate and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's upcoming testimony.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and other election security officials join Major to talk about how states will tally ballots after Election Day, and the expected timeline for results as many voters choose to vote through the mail, on this week’s episode of the “The Takeout with Major Garrett.”
Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate panel amid concerns about whether the Postal Service will be able to process the increased numbers of mail-in ballots expected in the general election.
Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said that the U.S. is more prepared this year.
As President Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday, he railed against mail-in voting and the embattled U.S. Postal Service. Paula Reid reports.
Dmitri Alperovitch said "voting is the hardest thing to secure when it comes to cybersecurity."
With an unprecedented demand for absentee ballots, election officials say voting by mail has been proven to be safe and secure; the real concern is that some states are not prepared for the increase - and the Postal Service may not be able to keep up
The pandemic, and the long lines experienced in primary elections during the COVID-19 outbreak, have created an unprecedented call for "mail-in" ballots for this fall's general election, with demand for absentee ballots in some states up by as much as 1,000%. And despite President Trump's claims that ballots delivered by mail will mark election results as "fraudulent," election officials say voting by mail has been proven to be safe and secure. The real concern is that some states are not prepared for the increase, and that the Postal Service may not be able to keep up. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
President Trump defended postmaster general Louis DeJoy against claims that the steps he has taken are causing delays in mail-in voting. "The steps he is taking are trying to stop the tremendous losses that have taken place for many, many years. He's trying to streamline the post office and make it great again," Mr. Trump said Saturday.
Funding the U.S. Postal Service has become a political hot-button issue in the run-up to the November presidential election. The USPS has formally warned 41 states that it cannot guarantee that all votes cast by mail will be delivered in time to be counted. Former chairman of the USPS board of governors S. David Fineman joins CBSN's Lana Zak to talk about his Barron's op-ed "Quit Interfering and Save the Postal Service."
The nationwide survey found violent crimes excluding simple assault fell for the first time in four years.
This group of young voters, people of color, and unmarried women account for 53% of Americans who voted in 2016.
This week we sat down with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
Black women are often considered the "backbone" of the Democratic Party, but Black men could play an equally crucial role in the upcoming presidential election.
The ambassador was highly praised in tweets by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but there's indication as to why he's leaving the role now.
It was his first indoor rally since one Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June that was blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases.
Approval of a vaccine, however, will depend on federal regulators, Albert Bourla said.
In Arizona, the more concerned voters are about COVID-19, the less likely they are to be voting for Trump.
The $100 million injection of cash will be used to turn out voters for Biden in Florida, a Bloomberg spokesperson said.
Gottlieb said the White House did not have the information they needed from federal health officials to make decisions.
Huge global trial was halted after a single participant showed a possible adverse reaction, but the U.K.'s independent safety regulator cleared it to resume.
"We are by no means out of the woods," WHO chief says.
Doctors in Germany say Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is no longer on a ventilator, as labs in Sweden and France back Novichok finding.
Trump issued an executive order in August that ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell off its U.S. arm or cease operations in the country within 90 days, citing national security issues.
The ambassador was highly praised in tweets by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but there's indication as to why he's leaving the role now.
National Hurricane Center says Sally could bring a "life-threatening storm surge," strong winds and flash flooding from torrential rains.
The mansion will be available for a very limited time – but it's surprisingly cheap to rent.
Huge global trial was halted after a single participant showed a possible adverse reaction, but the U.K.'s independent safety regulator cleared it to resume.
The nationwide survey found violent crimes excluding simple assault fell for the first time in four years.
Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.
The nationwide survey found violent crimes excluding simple assault fell for the first time in four years.
This group of young voters, people of color, and unmarried women account for 53% of Americans who voted in 2016.
This week we sat down with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
Black women are often considered the "backbone" of the Democratic Party, but Black men could play an equally crucial role in the upcoming presidential election.
The ambassador was highly praised in tweets by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but there's indication as to why he's leaving the role now.
The mansion will be available for a very limited time – but it's surprisingly cheap to rent.
Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter as the host and executive producer of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She talks to Gayle King about why she's ready to be a talk show host and the life lessons she shares with her daughters.
The 27-year-old from Austria became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.
A long-held, bipartisan White House tradition is to artfully preserve the occupants of the Oval Office – a unique and historic collection of portraiture
Stranded at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the traveling musician with nowhere to go found a way to perform for audiences, while the pandemic informed the music on his latest album, "The Speed of Now, Part 1"
The Trump administration claims the social media service's Chinese ownership presents national security risks.
Trump issued an executive order in August that ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell off its U.S. arm or cease operations in the country within 90 days, citing national security issues.
Microblogging company says it "will not permit our service to be abused" during elections and other civic events.
The hacking groups are targeting the Trump and Biden campaigns, as well as entities involved in the 2020 race, Microsoft found.
New video game console will be the first in Xbox line to come out since the Xbox One launched in 2013.
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life
Flames up and down the West Coast have forced thousands to flee and cast a shroud of smoke that has given Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, some of the worst air quality in the world.
The storm poses a "very significant threat" when it hits land this week, bringing "life-threatening" storm surge from Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
More than 500,000 Oregonians are under an evacuation order and 40,000 have been forced to leave their homes.
While our skies are becoming increasingly marred by light pollution, dark sky reserves away from city lights, and new, cheaper technologies, have made it easier than ever for amateur photographers to take out-of-this-world images of the night sky
Huge global trial was halted after a single participant showed a possible adverse reaction, but the U.K.'s independent safety regulator cleared it to resume.
"We are by no means out of the woods," WHO chief says.
Black moms are 3-4 times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes than white mothers, and roughly two-thirds of maternal deaths in the U.S. are preventable.
Approval of a vaccine, however, will depend on federal regulators, Albert Bourla said.
Here are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
The Trump administration claims the social media service's Chinese ownership presents national security risks.
Trump issued an executive order in August that ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell off its U.S. arm or cease operations in the country within 90 days, citing national security issues.
Approval of a vaccine, however, will depend on federal regulators, Albert Bourla said.
The cultural importance of Juukan Gorge was confirmed a year after Rio Tinto obtained approval to blast in the area.
Bellamy allegedly used the loan to buy more than $100,000 on luxury goods and spent over $60,000 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
One of the two White deputies involved in the arrest of Roderick Walker has been let go due to "excessive use of force."
The deputies, a 31-year-old female and 24-year-old male, were wounded as they sat in their patrol car. A $100,000 reward is being offered for any information on the suspect.
Video of the shooting showed a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.
The investigation into the murder of a successful Orlando businesswoman found dead in her bathtub reveals an out-of-control home renovation — and her husband's apparent secret life.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has described the investigation as "intensely active."
Telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life
While our skies are becoming increasingly marred by light pollution, dark sky reserves away from city lights, and new, cheaper technologies, have made it easier than ever for amateur photographers to take out-of-this-world images of the night sky
NASA called the cluster a "pocketful of stars."
The findings hold promise for preventing muscle and bone loss in astronauts on prolonged space trips like Mars missions.
New up-close images of the sun's surface are both stunning and scary.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, draped over nearly one million acres of wilderness areas and the Sawtooth National Forest, is a major draw for amateur astrophotographers capturing the heavens
Some of Hollywood's biggest names are backing former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in 2020.
From screen legends to star athletes, The Donald has some famous names in his corner.
Dave Tronnes said his wife slipped and fell in the tub. But investigators believe it was murder and suspect a never-ending home renovation was the motive.
Police have killed more people in the first half of 2020 than in the first half of each of the previous four years.
Feminism has never been more widely proclaimed than it is now. But there is no consensus within the movement about what that means or how to move forward. Are these conflicts getting in the way of progress — or paving the way for growth? This CBSN Originals documentary explores the internal culture wars and the greatest obstacles facing the feminist movement today.
In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal the president's view on how close the U.S. came to nuclear war with North Korea. Scott Pelley reports.
Social media platforms have become de facto public spaces, where freedom of speech is exercised. But when online speech pushes the limits of acceptability, where do we draw the line? Are conservatives and liberals treated differently? And who gets to decide? This CBSN Originals documentary explores the controversy that's spread far beyond Twitter and Facebook, with real-life consequences.
Phoebe Bridgers was just 22 when she made "Stranger in the Alps," her acclaimed 2017 debut. Since then, she has been involved in collaborations with Conor Oberst and others. She also became a producer of albums herself, including her latest, titled "Punisher." Bridgers joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to perform "Kyoto."
Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.