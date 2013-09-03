A Rich Retirement

How to save for retirement when your adult kid lives at home

More young adults today live in their parents' home than in any other kind of household. Almost a third of millennials are under their parents' roof, and among those, one in four is not working or going to school. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to offer tips for dealing with the financial impact this trend could have on parents' retirement savings and the importance of liquidity going into retirement.