With 2024 in full swing, it can be easy to sideline your New Year's resolutions. But instead of waiting to reform your diet, why not start now with the help of the healthiest meal delivery services?

Healthy and nutritious meal kits like HelloFresh make it easy to focus on your nutritional needs without getting caught up in the shopping and meal prep stages of a good, home-cooked meal.

The best meal kits can set you up with easily followed recipes, a variety of weekly meal choices, and clear nutritional info for every dish. But which one is the perfect fit for you? Out of all the meal delivery service options out there -- browse everything from the best dairy-free meal kits to meal delivery for vegans and vegetarians -- you deserve a meal kit that offers a variety of nutritionally balanced meals at affordable prices.

What is the healthiest meal delivery service?

A healthy diet is typically balanced out by a decent helping of plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. When considering the switch to meal kits, it's important to sign up for a meal delivery service that will keep you coming back for more with the right foods week after week.

For our money, that ideal meal kit is none other than Green Chef. With more than 50 recipes to choose from each week and categories that support a number of dietary preferences (and restrictions), Green Chef is one of the best meal kits you can sign up for in 2024 to get a head start on healthy, fitness-friendly eating.

The best meal delivery service for a healthy diet: Green Chef

Green Chef has a lot to offer when it comes to sticking to a healthy diet. Most of Green Chef's ingredients are certified organic, making it a great choice for anyone interested in an organic diet -- though it's worth noting that Green Chef may use conventional substitutes when an organic ingredient is unavailable.

There are plenty of organic meal kits and seasonal recipes to choose from, making it easy to pick your favorites week after each week while easily adhering to your nutritional goals. There are family-friendly meals that can support a variety of diet types. Watch your nutritional intake by looking for tags such as 'calorie smart' or 'sodium smart' while browsing Green Chef's weekly menus.

This healthy meal delivery service caters to a number of other restrictive diets with flexible meal plans, from plant-based preferences like vegan and vegetarian to keto, Mediterranean, and other diets geared towards weight loss.

Green Chef is currently offering new subscribers 60% off their first box, as well as free shipping, plus 20% off the next 8 deliveries. Sign up now for prices as low as $4.80 per serving.

Why subscribe to a healthy meal kit?

One of the biggest roadblocks for weight loss is lack of consistency. If you're trying to stick to a restrictive diet, meal kits can simplify things by taking the stress out of planning nightly meals week after week. When you don your own chef's hat and try to cook for yourself, meal variety can also become a bit of a chore -- so why not let a meal delivery service like Green Chef take care of all that prep and busywork for you?

This can free a lot of time previously spent meal planning (or scrolling through a food delivery app, if we're being honest). Meal prepping is also easier than ever with delivery, since you can stock pre-made meals or leftovers in the freezer for use later in the week.

Meal delivery services also take some of the weight off your shoulders when it comes to portion control. Everything is measured out ahead of time and recipes are already chock full of those vital macronutrients we all need to stay healthy.