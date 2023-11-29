CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Thanksgiving is over (those leftovers better be gone from your fridge) and the holiday season is fully upon us. Are you thinking about your New Year's resolutions? If a doctor-approved weight loss plan is on the list, why not get a head start now by making the switch to a healthy, fitness-friendly meal delivery service?

Healthy meal kits like Daily Harvest, with its variety of meals built around organic ingredients, and the fully plant-based Splendid Spoon can serve up a number of key benefits when it comes to building and maintaining a weight loss-friendly diet. Chief among them is the convenience factor; some of the best meal kits significantly cut down on meal prep times, making it easier to eat healthy, regardless of whether you have the time or energy to cook dinner.

Some diet-friendly meal delivery services make things easy by listing calories and ingredients for recipes. Blue Apron is arguably the gold standard for transparency with easily identified meal plan tags (low-calorie, heart healthy) and detailed nutritional labels.

But if you really want to lose weight by switching up your diet, you need a meal delivery service that can deliver long-term results. For that, we highly recommend Trifecta Nutrition.

Which is the best meal kit for losing weight? Here's your answer

One decision you should make early on when it comes to meal delivery services is whether you prefer fully prepared meals or meal kits you prep and cook yourself. Some meal kits offer either type of meal, but others specialize in one method or the other. Mosaic Foods, for example, is all about healthy frozen food delivery.

Trifecta Nutrition is another meal delivery service that is centered around fully prepared meals. These require little to no prep work and are ready for the dinner table in minutes. Consistency and self-regulation have been linked to better long-term outcomes when it comes to weight loss, which is why we highly recommend Trifecta Nutrition's prepared meals over other meal kit options for anyone trying to lose weight with meal kits.

Personalize your weight loss journey with Trifecta Nutrition

If your ideal weight loss regimen extends beyond the food you eat, Trifecta Nutrition has you covered with a more personalized approach to fitness-friendly eating. Instead of selecting from certain recipes on your own, with Trifecta Nutrition you're paired with a registered dietitian to build the ideal meal plan from the ground up.

Trifecta Nutrition offers a personalized approach to healthy eating that goes a step beyond what most meal kits offer. While Trifecta Nutrition has your back with weekly menus featuring dozens of high-protein, low-calorie, and low-carb meals, it also helps you stay motivated and engaged with your dietary goals in a unique way.

Working with a dietitian who knows your nutritional needs (and your eating habits) has been linked to improved outcomes in weight loss and weight management. If you feel like something's missing from your weight loss endeavors, it may just be individualized nutrition care from a paired dietitian.

What does meal delivery service Trifecta Nutrition have to offer?

A subscription with Trifecta Nutrition means getting paired with a registered dietitian to build the ideal meal plan for you and your needs -- from the ground up. This takes a lot of guesswork out of picking and choosing the right meals for a nutritionally balanced diet, which can be a big roadblock for anyone at the beginning of their weight loss journey.

You can also track your dietary goals, workouts, and even water intake throughout the day with the Trifecta app, available on Android or iPhone. You can also learn a thing or two about the science behind weight loss by accessing additional resources like educational videos through the app.

Each Trifecta Nutrition meal plan comes with between five and 14 entrées per delivery, as well as optional breakfast add-ons. Meals are delivered fully cooked and vacuum-sealed for the easiest meal prep process ever -- perfect after a rigorous gym session or long day at work.

Trifecta Nutrition prices typically start at $11 per serving, but savvy shoppers can save some money on a new subscription. Trifecta's exclusive Cyber Monday discount is still available, which means 50% off your total price plus 4 weeks of free salmon. Simply sign up today with your email to receive a valid coupon.

