Following a doctor-approved weight loss program can be challenging. Healthy weight management may require lifestyle changes as you adjust to new habits such as daily exercise, portion control, and a diet rich with fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Pairing up with the right meal delivery service can be a great way to transform your eating habits for the better.

The healthiest meal kits offer tailored meal plans and plenty of calorie smart dishes. Some even go a step further, such as Trifecta Nutrition, which connects eaters with a licensed dietitian to help build (and stick to) the ideal weight loss plan.

What is the best meal delivery service for weight loss?

One of the biggest roadblocks for a good weight loss plan is lack of following through week after week. Consistency is key when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off, but it can be hard to stick to a restrictive diet. Meal variety can quickly become a chore when you have to constantly come up with new ideas for home-cooked meals.

That's where meal kits come in. The best meal delivery service will help you to stick to healthy eating habits year round. Signing up to have calorie smart and nutritionally balanced recipes delivered to your door once or twice a week is a game changer.

What is an effective meal schedule for weight loss?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to what you should eat and when to time your meals throughout the day. Talk to your doctor if you want to iron out a weight loss plan that's right for you.

One choice everyone can make is the move to a healthy eating plan. By focusing on a variety of healthy foods and limiting troublesome things like saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars, you may have a much easier time meeting your daily calorie goals.

Your doctor is the go-to resource for a specific number tailored to your body and nutritional needs, but these numbers are a good starting point for managing your calorie intake:

Most women can safely lose weight by consuming 1,200 to 1,500 calories per day.

Men or women who exercise regularly can safely lose weight by consuming 1,500 to 1,800 daily calories.

Look for meal delivery services that serve up a number of low calorie meals with nutritional labels that are easy to read.

After an extensive meal kit review, Blue Apron is our top pick thanks to a number of health-conscious meal plans and recipes. Find vegetarian, low-carb, and calorie smart (typically 600 or less calories per meal) food among Blue Apron's 70+ chef-approved weekly meal options.

New customers can save $110 in savings spread across five boxes, plus free shipping for their first Blue Apron box.

How to lose weight with meal kits

When searching for the best meal kit for weight loss, look for lean dishes packed with vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats. Consider counting macros, or macronutrients, to maintain an effective weight loss plan over time. Macronutrients are the necessary nutrients that we tend to consume in large amounts: think carbs, proteins, and fats.

Counting macros can help with weight loss by promoting high protein, low-carb diets, which have been linked to improved weight loss. Use a calorie calculator to get an idea of what your relationship to macronutrients should be.

If you struggle with maintaining a healthy diet, meal delivery services that offer prepared meals may be what you need. Factor specializes in shipping fresh, read-made meals to your doorstep. These macronutrient-packed dishes are put together by dietitians and are fully prepared within minutes -- say goodbye to those nights where you're too tired to cook dinner on your own and give in to the allure of fast food!

New customers with Factor can save $135 off their first five boxes.

