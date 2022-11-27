Wayfair Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Black Friday 2022 is technically over, but many of Wayfair's best deals are still available. You can still get a ton of furniture items, small appliances and more for up to 70 percent off. Shop these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now before they're gone.

Top products in this article

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $400 (reduced from $1,240)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $280 (reduced from $500)

De'Longhi espresso machine, $150 (regularly $221)

Right now, you can find deals on furniture for every room in your house. Wayfair also has deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and more from top brands, like Dyson and Cuisinart. Whether you're planning to do a bit of redecorating or looking for the perfect holiday gift, you'll find what you need on sale now.

We've compiled the top Black Friday deals at Wayfair to help you find the biggest discounts on top-rated furniture and kitchen appliances.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save up to 55 percent on small appliances right now at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware and dishes, too. Here are our favorite deals.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

Save over $200 on this lightweight, cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It is lightweight, cordless and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpet.

It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $280 (reduced from $500)

Cuisinart countertop blender

Wayfair

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $98 (reduced from $180)

De'Longhi espresso machine



Wayfair

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the top-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

De'Longhi espresso machine, $150 (regularly $221)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer

Wayfair

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10-speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.

Right now, you can save $100 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair during the Way Day sale with coupon code "tabletop30"

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Oneida Avery flatware set, service for 12 (90 pc.)

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware set? This service for 12 by Oneida, rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers, is easy to stack in your kitchen flatware drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted (save 64 percent) and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at-a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $106 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best deals on furniture of Wayfair's Way Day sale. But hurry -- the best deals sold out quickly during the last Way Day sale, held earlier this year, and they're sure to again this time.

Binghamton upholstered armchair

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 68 percent off. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $400 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It is made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. Right now, you can save over $400 on this dining table as part of Wayfair's Way Day sale.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $299 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothes. It is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. There is no assembly required with this dresser, and it's on sale now at a deep discount.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $264 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great purchase to snag before Christmas.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $184 and up (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in every room in their house, with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair for 62 percent off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $310 and up (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $400 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

The best part is you can save up to 67 percent at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $400 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $450 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $510 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $620 (reduced from $1,499)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

Related content from CBS Essentials