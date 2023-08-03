Walmart is practically giving away these adorable The Pioneer Woman serving platters

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart has a hot summer deals on home and kitchen items from Ree Drummond's beloved The Pioneer Woman collection -- and today, there's another fresh deal for you.

This two-piece floral serving tray set from The Pioneer Woman is perfect for anyone planning to host some fun gatherings this summer. These 14.7-inch serving trays feature a lovely floral design and are made of durable stoneware. They're perfect for serving hors d'oeuvres, desserts or large roasts.

"We used the serving platters and they were a hit. Everyone who saw them kept asking where they could get a set for themselves," says one Walmart reviewer. Rated 4.8 stars.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Rose ceramic serving platter set, $18 (reduced from $20)

More The Pioneer Woman home and kitchen deals

Shop The Pioneer Woman's line of outdoor furniture, cookware and more to give your home a nice summer refresh.

The Pioneer Woman 3-piece garden bistro set

Are you looking for a new patio furniture set to make your garden come alive, without spending hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on something new? Walmart's gorgeous patio and garden collection from The Pioneer Woman has the answer for you with high-quality, affordable patio items that add country charm and vintage décor to your backyard.

The bright colors on this patio furniture from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the lightweight garden bistro set will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic backrests. The powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198

The Pioneer Woman Delaney multi-color patio umbrella

Relax under the shade this summer with this lovely patio umbrella. The fade-resistant canopy adds a pop of color to your backyard or patio while also protecting you from the sun's harsh UV rays. The umbrella can easily be tilted to adjust its coverage to the sun's position and your seating set-up.

It can be used with a patio table or a free-standing base.

"I'm a big fan of Pioneer Woman products. When I saw this, I just had to have it," wrote one Walmart reviewer. "It was simple to set up with my little table set and is festive and beautiful on my patio!"

The Pioneer Woman Delaney multi-color patio umbrella, $50

The Pioneer Woman floral outdoor pouf

If you're in need of some extra outdoor seating or looking to add a pop of color to your patio, check out this gorgeous floral outdoor pouf from The Pioneer Woman. The polyester-filled pouf makes an excellent foot rest or patio seating option. It currently has a 4.5-star rating on Walmart with rave reviews praising its sturdiness, bright colors and comfort.

One reviewer shared how pleased they were with the quality of the affordable outdoor seating option: "I wasn't sure how sturdy or useable this pouf was going to be, but once I received it I was pleasantly surprised. It is very good quality!"

"The colors are super bright and the size is perfect for either an extra seat (for a smaller person) or a foot stool," added another happy Walmart buyer.

The Pioneer Woman floral outdoor pouf, $49 (reduced from $50)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set



Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great price for just one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker

You can get a new single-serve coffee maker, complete with Ree Drummond's signature floral prints, for just $50 right now.

Walmart reviewers rave about this 4.2-star-rated single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee maker that brews up to 10 ounces of coffee via K-cup pods or up to 14 ounces via ground coffee.

"There is no clock to program, no brew size to program," a reviewer says. "All you have to do is pop in your pod or use the cup for your own coffee. Put in your water and brew. It is as simple as that. I would highly recommend this product."

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $40 (reduced from $52)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set



Right now, you can give your whole pantry a new makeover with this 25-piece kitchen essentials set from The Pioneer Woman.

This adorable pantry set includes a utensil crock, napkin box, silicone tool set, butter dish, measuring cups and spoons, a sugar bowl, ramekins and more.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)

The Pioneer Woman bath towel set



Walmart is bringing you another great deal on The Pioneer Woman's beloved home products. This 4.6-star-rated 4-piece bath towel set includes two cotton bath towels and two cotton hand towels. The 100% cotton towels are designed to be low-lint and fade-resistant. It's the perfect low-cost makeover for your bathroom.

One Walmart reviewer raved about the towel set's quality: "I absolutely love these towels! The colors are really vibrant. After the first wash, I was sold. They hold up very well in the washer machine. I highly recommend this product if you're looking for durable, soft plush towels."

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece bath towel set, $21 (reduced from $28)

The Pioneer Woman cast iron dutch oven



Cast iron dutch ovens can get pretty pricey, but Walmart currently has an unbeatable deal on this cast iron dutch oven from Ree Drummond's popular The Pioneer Woman line.

The 3-quart dutch oven features is made with cast iron, a material that distributes heat evenly for an even baking experience. It can be used to cook all kinds of casseroles, stews and more. The dutch oven is safe for use on stove-tops, on the grill and in the oven. The best part is that this already-affordable dutch oven is currently 25% off.

The Pioneer Woman cast iron 3-quart dutch oven, $30 (reduced from $40)

