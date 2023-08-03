Watch CBS News
Best back-to-school deals at Walmart: Save on laptops, school supplies and more

By Kaylyn McKenna

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

school supplies spread out on a desk
Getty Images

The new school year is right around the corner, and Walmart has unveiled a ton of back-to-school deals to help you prepare. The retailer is currently offering rollback prices on school supplies, tablets, laptops and more.

Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on everything you or your child needs to get ready to go back to school. We've rounded up the best deals on top-rated tech including the Apple iPadApple Watch 8, an HP Stream laptopBeats Flex wireless earphones and so much more. 

Best Walmart deals in this article:

Save big on an Apple iPad: Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $279 (reduced from $329)

Upgrade your student's backpack: Paw patrol backpack with water bottle and lunch bag, $21 (reduced from $33)

Score a new laptop for aa great price: 14" HP Stream laptop, $179 (reduced from $209)

Best back-to-school deals at Walmart                                    

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart back-to-school deals on the retailer's site. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. 

You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

Shop Walmart back-to-school deals

Apple Watch 8 on sale at Walmart

    Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
    Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) 

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

$329 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

$149 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Walmart Deal: $159

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. 

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $159 (reduced from $350)

$159 at Walmart

Best deals on school supplies at Walmart

sharpie markers
Walmart

Grab everything on your student's school supply list at discounted prices now during Walmart's back-to-school rollbacks.

Best back-to-school backpack deals at Walmart

paw patrol backpack
Walmart


Score a great idea on a backpack with your kid's favorite character or design theme -- then pair their new backpack with a fun new lunchbox. 

Best back-to-school tablet deals at Walmart

ipad-9.jpg
Apple


Tablets are excellent portable options for students of all ages. Access textbooks, online learning and more from anywhere with these on-sale devices.

Best back-to-school laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

asus-gaming-monitor.png
Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor for the new school year? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below. 

Best deals on dorm essentials at Walmart 

galanz mini fridge
Walmart

Upgrade your dorm room or college apartment with these clearance-priced dorm essentials.

Best Walmart headphone and earbud deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones for the new school year.

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 1:48 PM

