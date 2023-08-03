Best back-to-school deals at Walmart: Save on laptops, school supplies and more
The new school year is right around the corner, and Walmart has unveiled a ton of back-to-school deals to help you prepare. The retailer is currently offering rollback prices on school supplies, tablets, laptops and more.
Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on everything you or your child needs to get ready to go back to school. We've rounded up the best deals on top-rated tech including the Apple iPad, Apple Watch 8, an HP Stream laptop, Beats Flex wireless earphones and so much more.
Best Walmart deals in this article:
Save big on an Apple iPad: Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $279 (reduced from $329)
Upgrade your student's backpack: Paw patrol backpack with water bottle and lunch bag, $21 (reduced from $33)
Score a new laptop for aa great price: 14" HP Stream laptop, $179 (reduced from $209)
Best back-to-school deals at Walmart
The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart back-to-school deals on the retailer's site. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.
You can also shop everything on sale right now below.
Apple Watch 8 on sale at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Walmart Deal: $159
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $159 (reduced from $350)
Best deals on school supplies at Walmart
Grab everything on your student's school supply list at discounted prices now during Walmart's back-to-school rollbacks.
- Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus graphing calculator, $96 (reduced from $139)
- BIC Grip retractable ball point pens (18-pack, assorted colors), $8 (reduced from $11)
- Paper Mate Ink Joy gel pens (14 count), $12 (reduced from $17)
- Paper Mate mechanical pencils, $4 (reduced from $5)
- Sharpie permanent markers (12-pack, assorted colors), $8 (reduced from $15)
- Five Star Flex refillable notebook, $11 (reduced from $14)
- Five Star 5-subject notebook, $17 (reduced from $40)
Best back-to-school backpack deals at Walmart
Score a great idea on a backpack with your kid's favorite character or design theme -- then pair their new backpack with a fun new lunchbox.
- Paw patrol backpack with water bottle and lunch bag, $21 (reduced from $33)
- Justice laptop backpack set, $25 (reduced from $40)
- Minecraft backpack with lunchbox, $30 (reduced from $35)
- Marvel Avengers kids backpack, $16 (reduced from $23)
- Mickie and Minnie toddler backpack, $25 (reduced from $32)
- NASA backpack, $20 (reduced from $25)
Best back-to-school tablet deals at Walmart
Tablets are excellent portable options for students of all ages. Access textbooks, online learning and more from anywhere with these on-sale devices.
- Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $279 (reduced from $329)
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite, $249 (reduced from $349)
- Onn 7-inch tablet (32 GB), $49 (reduced from $59)
- Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite, $129 (reduced from $159)
Best back-to-school laptop and monitor deals at Walmart
Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor for the new school year? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.
- 37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)
- 14" HP Stream laptop, $179 (reduced from $209)
- 23.8" Acer full HD computer monitor, $97 (reduced from $129)
- 32" LG UltraGear QHD monitor, $250 (reduced from $349)
- 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $728 (reduced from $979)
- 27" Samsung curved monitor, $129 (reduced from $149)
Best deals on dorm essentials at Walmart
Upgrade your dorm room or college apartment with these clearance-priced dorm essentials.
- Galanz 1.7 Cu ft retro mini fridge, $124 (reduced from $139)
- Bissell 3-in-1 lightweight vacuum, $30 (reduced from $38)
- Mr. Coffee iced and hot coffee maker, $40 (reduced from $47)
- Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee brewer, $59 (reduced from $79)
- Mainstays 6-piece bath towel set, $12 (reduced from $15)
- Siamo mesh shower caddy, $6 (reduced from $20)
- Foldable lap desk, $21 (reduced from $40)
Best Walmart headphone and earbud deals
Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones for the new school year.
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), $199 (reduced from $250)
- Skullcandy Indy XT ANC earbuds, $49 (reduced from $99)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones, $138 (reduced $190)
- Beats Flex wireless earphones, $39 (reduced from $70)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Note C earbuds, $30 (reduced from $40)
