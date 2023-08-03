Best back-to-school deals at Walmart: Save on laptops, school supplies and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new school year is right around the corner, and Walmart has unveiled a ton of back-to-school deals to help you prepare. The retailer is currently offering rollback prices on school supplies, tablets, laptops and more.

Right now at Walmart, you can score deals on everything you or your child needs to get ready to go back to school. We've rounded up the best deals on top-rated tech including the Apple iPad, Apple Watch 8, an HP Stream laptop, Beats Flex wireless earphones and so much more.

Best Walmart deals in this article:

Save big on an Apple iPad: Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $279 (reduced from $329)

Upgrade your student's backpack: Paw patrol backpack with water bottle and lunch bag, $21 (reduced from $33)

Score a new laptop for aa great price: 14" HP Stream laptop, $179 (reduced from $209)

Best back-to-school deals at Walmart



The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart back-to-school deals on the retailer's site. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

Apple Watch 8 on sale at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Walmart Deal: $159



Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $159 (reduced from $350)

Best deals on school supplies at Walmart

Walmart

Grab everything on your student's school supply list at discounted prices now during Walmart's back-to-school rollbacks.

Best back-to-school backpack deals at Walmart

Walmart



Score a great idea on a backpack with your kid's favorite character or design theme -- then pair their new backpack with a fun new lunchbox.

Best back-to-school tablet deals at Walmart

Apple



Tablets are excellent portable options for students of all ages. Access textbooks, online learning and more from anywhere with these on-sale devices.

Best back-to-school laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor for the new school year? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.

Best deals on dorm essentials at Walmart



Walmart

Upgrade your dorm room or college apartment with these clearance-priced dorm essentials.

Best Walmart headphone and earbud deals



Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones for the new school year.

