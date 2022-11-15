Walmart Deals for Days: Shop the Apple Watch 8 on sale now, plus the best Walmart Black Friday deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Walmart's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of must-have items, including this season's must-have toys, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and the highly rated Apple Watch 8.

Walmart's Black Friday deals event features many of the hottest gifts of 2022, including the Apple Watch 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off at Walmart

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor, and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. It's on sale at Walmart now.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

We've compiled the top deals from the first week of Deals for Days to help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the biggest discounts and best products.

Be sure to check back each week for a new list of deals from Walmart.

Shop Walmart to discover Black Friday discounts on Samsung, Ninja, Bissell and more.

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it's currently only $50.

Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

PAW Patrol Al's deluxe big truck toy: $20

PAW Patrol via Walmart

Your PAW Patrol fan will love this toy truck that features a rising control pod with an extendable logging crane and a locking claw mechanism.

It's currently 50% off during Walmart's Deals for Days event.

PAW Patrol Al's deluxe big truck toy, $20 (regularly $40)

Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites: $50



Rainbow High via Walmart

Does your little wonder what the Rainbow High dolls would have looked like in junior high?

This play set includes the middle school-versions of Ruby Anderson, Sunny Madison, Jade Hunter, Skyler Bradshaw and Violet Willow. It's $40 off at Walmart right now.

Rainbow High Exclusive with 5 Jr. High fashion doll favorites, $50 (regularly $90)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deals articles.

