Trick out your den for the big NFL game for under $900

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, February 11, so there's still time to upgrade your TV and sound system. Sure, you can easily spend $5,000 or more on a high-end 75-inch TV and full surround sound system to create an immersive home-theater experience, but you don't have to. Our team of in-house consumer tech experts has curated this low-cost TV and sound system bundle that -- all together -- will set you back less than $900.

Discover a 75-inch 4K TV for just $498

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: Roku | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Max. Contrast Ratio: 4,000:1 | HDR Support: HDR10 | Main Ports: 3x HDMI, 1x composite, 1x USB, 1x LAN, 1x optical, 1x Headphone | Other Key Features: Roku voice remote, Dolby Audio support | Overall dimensions: 65.9 x 12.5 x 40.6 inches (with stand) | Weight: 50.7 pounds

What, you've never heard of the Onn TV brand? Well, you're probably not alone, unless you're a frequent Walmart shopper who likes to browse the store's TV department. Onn is a private-label TV brand available exclusively from Walmart. What sets these TVs apart is that they're often priced much lower than well-known brands with similar hardware specifications and capabilities.

As the days are counting down toward the Super Bowl, if you're looking to add a massive 75-inch TV to your home and make it the centerpiece of a home theater, the Onn 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED frameless Roku smart TV allows you to accomplish this for just $498.

No, this is not the most cutting-edge 75-inch TV. Far from it. But based on the tech built into this TV, it represents an amazing value and provides a very affordable option for a model of this size. This Onn TV offers a 75-inch LED display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support (which provides for bright and accurate colors, with plenty of on-screen detail), and a 4,000:1 contrast ratio.

Sure, an OLED display with a 120Hz (or higher) refresh rate would be ideal for watching live sports, but for these specifications, you'd be looking at a TV priced over $1,000. If you have that) budget, we recommend the Hisense 75-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K Google Smart TV ($1,498), with its 144Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1,500 nits and Dolby Vision IQ support. That said, the LED display with its 60Hz refresh rate that's built into this Onn TV is certainly suitable for watching the Super Bowl and other live sports or action movies.

This Onn TV is powered using the RokuTV operating system, which gives it advanced smart TV functionality and the ability to stream content from just about any service. The RokuTV operating system also offers an extremely intuitive user interface, which makes it easy to find the programming you're looking for -- using either the on-screen menu or voice commands via the included remote.

Yet another way to control the TV is using the Roku app on your phone. One of the biggest perks of the RokuTV operating system is that you get free and unlimited access to the Roku Channel, which offers an ever-expanding library of on-demand and live programming. We also like that this TV supports Dolby Audio and is compatible with Apple AirPlay and Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Add a mount and some awesome sound

Yes, this TV comes with a stand, but if you want to mount it on a wall, you'll need an optional TV mount. For this TV, Walmart recommends the Sanus VuePoint Mull-Motion TV mount ($79). You'll also likely need an HDMI cable. Onn offers a six-foot HDMI cable for just $7 at Walmart, although a 12-foot ($12) or 25-foot ($15) option is also available. If you'll need a six foot digital optical audio cable to connect the TV to a soundbar or surround sound system, Walmart has an option from its Onn brand for just $15.

And to protect your home theater from power surges and potential electrical damage, we recommend connecting the TV, surround sound system and other gear to a surge protector. Walmart currently has the GE 10-Outlet 2-USB power strip surge protector on sale for $35. It comes with a four-foot power cord and has a 2,880 joule protection rating (which is more than enough for a TV and related equipment).

Add Onn surround sound for $398 more

One of the biggest problems with any large screen TV is the quality of the built in speakers. By adding a soundbar and subwoofer, it's easy to dramatically improve any TV's sound quality. But if you want to experience truly immersive surround sound, you'll also want to add a pair of wireless satellite speakers to the mix.

To go along with the Onn 75-inch TV, the company offers this 42-inch soundbar and subwoofer combo for just $249. This gives you 5.1.2 channels of immersive audio with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. The soundbar and subwoofer combo come with the cables needed to connect this equipment to your TV. This combo generates up to 820-watts of audio power.

To round out this home-theater setup, we highly recommend adding the Onn Roku wireless surround sound speakers ($149), which are sold separately. Pair them with the soundbar and subwoofer, and you'll get room-filling surround sound, with a rich soundscape and crystal-clear dialogue. These satellite speakers each generate 40 watts of audio and work exclusively with the Onn TVs and Onn soundbar/subwoofer combo.

At just $896 for the bundle, the price is right

The Onn 75-inch TV ($498), combined with the Onn soundbar and subwoofer bundle ($249) and wireless satellite speakers ($149) provide a complete home theater setup for a grand total of $896 (plus tax). All of this gear can be ordered online from Walmart and shipped directly to your door, or ordered online and picked up at your local Walmart with plenty of time to set it all up before the Super Bowl. So this year, don't just watch the big game -- experience it on a large size screen with audio that completely surrounds you.