Israel probe into deaths of Palestinian medics finds "professional failures" in the unit

Israel backtracks its account of the killing of 15 emergency workers in Gaza

The Israeli military on Sunday released its findings of the probe into the killings of 15 Palestinian medics last month in Gaza, saying there were "several professional failures, breaches of orders, and a failure to fully report the incident." A deputy commander will be fired, the Israeli forces said.

Israel at first claimed that the medics' vehicles did not have emergency signals on when troops opened fire but later backtracked. Cellphone video recovered from one of the medics contradicted Israel's initial account.

The military investigation found that the deputy battalion commander, "due to poor night visibility," assessed that the ambulances belonged to Hamas militants. Video footage obtained from the incident shows the ambulances had lights flashing.

Eight Red Crescent personnel, six Civil Defense workers and a U.N. staffer were killed in the shooting before dawn on March 23 by troops conducting operations in Tel al-Sultan, a district of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Troops then bulldozed over the bodies along with their mangled vehicles, burying them in a mass grave. U.N. and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later to dig out the bodies.

The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said the slain men were "targeted at close range."

The Israeli military investigation said the Palestinians were killed due to an "operational misunderstanding" by Israeli forces, and that a separate incident 15 minutes later, when Israeli soldiers shot at a Palestinian U.N. vehicle, was a breach of orders.

"The findings show that the incident occurred in a hostile and dangerous combat zone, under a widespread threat to the operating troops," it said.

The investigation found that the decision to crush the ambulances was wrong but denied that there was an attempt to conceal the event.

"The examination found no evidence to support claims of execution or that any of the deceased were bound before or after the shooting," it added.

Members of the Palestine Red Crescent and other emergency services carry bodies of fellow rescuers killed a week earlier by Israeli forces, during a funeral procession at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 31, 2025. EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

The statement on the findings concluded by saying that Israel's military "regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians." The one survivor was detained for investigation and remains in custody for further questioning.

The investigation's findings have been turned over to the Military Advocate General, who can decide whether to file charges. It is meant to be an independent body, with oversight by Israel's attorney general and Supreme Court.

There are no outside investigations of the killings underway.

Israel has accused Hamas of moving and hiding its fighters inside ambulances and emergency vehicles, as well as in hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, arguing that this justifies strikes on them. Medical personnel largely deny the accusations.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefire agreements or other deals. Hamas currently holds 59 hostages, 24 of them believed to be alive.

Israel's offensive has since killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.