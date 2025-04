Austan Goolsbee says he hopes there is no situation where "monetary independence is questioned" As the Trump administration has threatened to remove Jerome Powell as the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Chicago Federal Reserve, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he "strongly" hopes that we do not move ourselves into an environment where monetary independence is questioned, because that- that would undermine the credibility of the Fed."