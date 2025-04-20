Trump takes aim at Biden, "Radical Left Lunatics" and the courts in Easter Sunday message

Washington — President Trump slammed former President Joe Biden, the "Radical Left Lunatics" and the courts in a message Sunday, while wishing them "with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!"

Minutes after sharing a more traditional Easter message on Truth Social, saying he and first lady Melania Trump "would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter," the president posted a longer, grievance-filled message.

President Trump departs the North Portico of the White House on April 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Easter. Al Drago / Getty Images

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country," Mr. Trump said, going on to wish a happy Easter to the "WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue."

The president continued, accusing "Sleepy Joe Biden" of purposefully allowing "Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America."

"He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing," Mr. Trump said.

To Biden, and all those whom the president claimed "CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected," he added that "I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!

The message comes as simmering tensions between the federal judiciary and the Trump administration over its sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration have come to the fore in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, after the two men have tangled sharply over the administration's immigration approach.

The president remained in Washington over the weekend and visited his Virginia golf club on Sunday. He is set to host the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, marking a longtime White House tradition that dates back to 1878.