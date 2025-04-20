What's open and closed on Easter 2025? Sunday hours for key stores and food chains.
Easter Sunday has arrived — and the holiday may bring the need to stop at Walmart or CVS for missing ingredients or last-minute gifts, or even to grab a quick meal at a chain like McDonald's.
Here's a list of the supermarkets, retailers and fast food chains that are open on Easter, April 20, and which are closed.
What places are open on Easter Sunday 2025?
All stores listed below are open on Sunday, April 20. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours, as they may vary based on location.
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- Petco
- Sephora
- Stop & Shop
- Trader Joe's: All locations are open with the exception of the Portland, Maine store, which will be closed on Easter Sunday due to local regulations
- Walgreens
- Walmart: Stores are open unless directed otherwise by state or local law
- Wegmans: Stores are open normal operating hours on Easter Sunday but the pharmacy departments will be closed
- Whole Foods
- UPS: Some locations may be closed
Places with special hours of operation on Easter Sunday 2024
- Home Depot: Most locations are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but check local hours
- IKEA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fast-food chains open on Easter
All stores listed below are open on Sunday, April 20. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours, as they may vary based on location.
- Dunkin'
- McDonald's
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Wendy's
What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2025?
- ALDI
- Best Buy
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Market Basket
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Sierra
- TJ Maxx
Will the post office be open?
Retail hours and delivery services at the United States Postal Service will proceed as normal on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.
Is the stock market open on Easter Monday?
Yes. The stock market will be open on Monday, April 21 and follow a regular schedule with trading hours from 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m.