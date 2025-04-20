What's open and closed on Easter 2025? Sunday hours for key stores and food chains.

Easter Sunday has arrived — and the holiday may bring the need to stop at Walmart or CVS for missing ingredients or last-minute gifts, or even to grab a quick meal at a chain like McDonald's.

Here's a list of the supermarkets, retailers and fast food chains that are open on Easter, April 20, and which are closed.

What places are open on Easter Sunday 2025?

All stores listed below are open on Sunday, April 20. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours, as they may vary based on location.

CVS

Dollar General

Kroger

Petco

Sephora

Stop & Shop

Trader Joe's: All locations are open with the exception of the Portland, Maine store, which will be closed on Easter Sunday due to local regulations

Walgreens

Walmart: Stores are open unless directed otherwise by state or local law

Wegmans: Stores are open normal operating hours on Easter Sunday but the pharmacy departments will be closed

Whole Foods

UPS: Some locations may be closed

Places with special hours of operation on Easter Sunday 2024

Home Depot: Most locations are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but check local hours

IKEA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fast-food chains open on Easter

Dunkin'

McDonald's

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Wendy's

What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2025?

ALDI

Best Buy

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Market Basket

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Publix

Sam's Club

Sierra

TJ Maxx

Will the post office be open?

Retail hours and delivery services at the United States Postal Service will proceed as normal on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

Is the stock market open on Easter Monday?

Yes. The stock market will be open on Monday, April 21 and follow a regular schedule with trading hours from 9:30 a.m to 4 p.m.