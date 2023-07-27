This 4.7-star-rated Ninja mini air fryer is 50% off now on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering a hot deal on a top-rated Ninja mini air fryer. This compact appliance has a 4.7-star rating with over 17,000 reviews on Amazon.

The Ninja mini air fryer has a two-quart capacity and a quick timer setting. It can air fry snacks or small meals at 400 degrees and offers easy cleanup with a nonstick cooking basket. It's a great basic air fryer for kitchens with limited counter space, including dorms or small apartments.

"I wish more products were designed like the Ninja mini air fryer; total simplicity of function," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. I'm totally satisfied."

Ninja mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $80)

Ninja professional blender: $90



Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $340



Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $340 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill: $279

Amazon

This indoor grill and griddle is perfect for grilling up family dinners when you don't want to start up a big outdoor grill. It has a 12-inch griddle top that can fit six stakes, four sandwiches or six pancakes at once. It offers seven cooking functions; grilling, riddling, air crisping, roasting, baking, broiling and dehydrating.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill, $279 (reduced from $370)

