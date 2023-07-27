CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Whether you're relaxing on the lake, grilling with the family or going to a pool party, you likely want to bring a cooler to keep your drinks and snacks nice and cold this summer. The CBS Essentials team scoured the internet to bring you plenty of great cooler options from Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon and more.

Below are our top picks for the best coolers of 2023. These coolers come in a variety of sizes, colors and designs, and work within all budgets. Each has a four-star rating or higher.

The best coolers in 2023

Check out these coolers from Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and more.

Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler

Yeti

Shop this cooler in seven colors and 16 sizes. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds overnight camp provisions for up to four people or 28 cans -- enough drinks for a day on the water.

This cooler with a devoted following now comes in two new limited-edition colors: camp green (pictured) and cosmic lilac.

Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler, $325

Herschel Pop Quiz cooler 30 pack

Herschel

This soft cooler fits 30 cans and comes in 10 colors and prints. It has a leakproof liner and a removable padded shoulder strap. Also find a key clip bottle opener.

Herschel Pop Quiz cooler 30 pack, $100

Polarbox classic model portable cooler

Polarbox

This nude-colored, retro-style cooler has a leather strap that adjusts to three positions. It boasts an interior covered with expanded polystyrene for maximum insulation (and minimum heft).

Polarbox 21-quart classic model portable cooler, $70 (reduced from $100)

Coleman 316 Series hard ice chest cooler

Walmart

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice for up to three days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 80 cans -- and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping.

Coleman 316 Series 52-quart hard ice chest cooler, $38

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag

Corkcicle

Strap your cooler on your back and go anywhere with this bucket-cooler backpack. It comes in six colors. It features an exterior made of either vegan leather or neoprene material, depending on the color you pick. It can hold up to 12 cans.

Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag, $128 (reduced from $160)

Coleman retro cooler

Amazon

Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention -- even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors.

Coleman 54-quart retro cooler, $200

Business & Pleasure Co. premium cooler

Revolve

You'd never know this 70's-inspired bag is actually a cooler. It's made of a poly-cotton-canvas material that's treated with mold, water and UV coatings. It has a genuine-leather trim and features exterior slip pockets.

Business & Pleasure Co. 15-quart premium cooler, $79

Igloo Overland ice chest cooler

Walmart

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight -- the better to prevent things from spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage) and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It can hold up to 81 cans.

Igloo Overland 50-quart ice chest cooler, $89 (reduced from $130)

Related content from CBS Essentials: