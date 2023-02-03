The ultimate Samsung party speaker is 70% off at Walmart, just in time for the big game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower is a 4.7-star-rated sound tower that delivers excellent sound quality -- and right now you can get it for 70% off before the big game.

The sound tower features a built-in battery, so you can take it wherever the party travels to. You can also connect two smart devices simultaneously, so no one person has to be in charge of the music. It offers high-power bi-directional sound and LED party lights.

"This device did not disappoint," writes one Walmart reviewer. [It} delivers a rich, quality sound from my television. The bass is solid and the dialogue is clear with no delay via Bluetooth connection. The lights are a cool addition to liven up any gathering."

Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower, $150 (reduced from $500)

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd generation)

While the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd generation)'s elegant design suggests it shouldn't go anywhere near water or sand, it proves to be an excellent shower, pool or beach-day companion, thanks to its IP67 certification. That means that it has total protection against sand and dust and can be submerged underwater for 30 minutes, at a depth of up to one meter. It also has a long battery life of up to 18 hours, plus Amazon Alexa built in and app support so you can personalize its sound profile.

"I've been using Bose products for over a decade and recently I tried a pair of B&O headphones and immediately noticed the difference," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "This is my first B&O Bluetooth speaker and it certainly delivered."

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation), $213 (regularly $279)

Bose SoundLink Flex

Bose via Best Buy

The Bose SoundLink Flex boasts that crisp, clear sound that Bose users have come to expect from the brand. Of course, this Bose portable smart speaker also comes with its own features that set it apart from other Bose speakers. Those include its versatile form factor, which allows you to stand it upright, hang it from a backpack and lay it flat. Its sound positioning is just as versatile, thanks to Bose's PositionIQ technology, which automatically detects its orientation and adjusts the sound imaging accordingly. Other great features are its IP67 rating, up to 12 hours of battery life and its ability to pair with another Bose Bluetooth speaker.

According to a Best Buy reviewer, "...this bluetooth speaker does not disappoint. The huge sound fills a room with little effort and it is incredible to think that the sound is coming from such a small/medium sized portable speaker."

Bose SoundLink Flex, $130 (reduced from $150)

JBL Flip 5

JBL via Amazon

Pair two of these speakers together for stereo sound, or pair multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for music that fills your whole yard. But even alone, this JBL speaker offers 20 watts of sound, which is not too shabby. The JBL Flip 5 has 12 hours of playtime, is IPX7 waterproof up to three-feet deep, and offers USB-C quick charge. Choose from nine colors.

"This speaker is stupid loud -- and crisp at that," commented an Amazon customer. "I work in an automotive shop and I keep my volume at 25% in my station. Phenomenal sound, phenomenal quality, could not be happier."

JBL Flip 5, $100 (reduced from $130)

Anker Soundcore Motion+



Anker via Amazon

If you're all about the sound quality, check out the Anker Soundcore Motion+. Reviewers praise this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for it's high-res audio, intense bass and faithful music reproduction. This speaker is available in three colors, has a 12-hour playtime and has USB-C connectivity. It has an IPX7 rating, meaning it can be temporarily submerged in water. Plus, you can pair two of these speakers together for even more volume or a huge stereo sound. This speaker is thoughtfully positioned upward to fill an entire space with sound.

"I've been collecting portable Bluetooth speakers for over eight years, and the Motion+ is one of the best speakers I've heard in this price range," said an Amazon reviewer. "Many others have tried to hit the perfect balance of audio accuracy, with portability and affordability. The Motion+ is truly the first portable speaker that checks all the boxes."

Anker Soundcore Motion+, $100 after coupon (reduced from $107)

JBL Clip 4

JBL via Amazon

This waterproof speaker is small enough to fit in your palm, so it may not an ideal option to fill an entire pool area with sound. But if you're seeking a versatile, budget-friendly speaker that can fit into any active adventure, consider the JBL Clip 4. It has a built-in clip, so you can attach it to a tree, your pool bag and more. The Clip 4 comes in six hues and offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

"It's not going to rattle any windows, but the bass coming out of this thing is a lot better than I expected," wrote an Amazon customer. "I was expecting it to be tinny like most small speakers."

JBL Clip 4, $80

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Comiso via Amazon

If you're looking for the most affordable option with the longest playtime here, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo-sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $39 (reduced from $50)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 offers 360-degree sound in a compact Bluetooth speaker. This Ultimate Ears boom speaker offers 14 hours of playback time and has a IP67 waterproof rating.

One Amazon reviewer called this the best speaker they've ever had and shared, "This speaker is super durable and with amazing quality! The sound is so clear and perfect. There's also an outdoor mode, which projects the sound slightly differently, in order to project it farther when there are no walls".

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, $80 (reduced from $100)

The best voice assistant smart speakers for 2023

Smart speakers featuring voice assistants, like Siri or Google Assistant, are incredibly popular. You can easily change the song, check the weather or search the web hands-free simply with the help of Amazon Alexa, Siri or one of the other voice assistants.

Sonos Roam

Sonos

The feature-rich Sonos Roam ticks many boxes, making it a great value for your money -- even though it does sit at a higher price range. A standalone Bluetooth speaker that supports Sonos's multi-room ecosystem, it boasts Qi charging (although you have to buy the charger separately), Google Assistant and Alexa support for voice control and Sonos Trueplay, which allows you to retune the speaker based on your surroundings. Bass lovers will also appreciate its controlled, bass-heavy sound.

Its "well-balanced sound" and "surprising bass for the size" are among the many things Best Buy reviewers appreciate about this Sonos speaker. One reviewer concludes that "if you are in the market for a small, portable speaker and value balance sound over excessive bass or gimmicky features, the Sonos Roam is worth a look."

Sonos Roam, $179

Echo Dot

Amazon

The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.

The new Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home.

Amazon Echo Dot, $50

You can get the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $60

Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Amazon

Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent smart speaker. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.

Amazon Echo Studio, $200

Google Nest Audio

Walmart

The Google Nest Audio adapts to your environment to make your music and more sound better. And to get it to play your songs, playlists, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services, all you have to do is ask. Buy several of these 30-watt speakers to play the same music in different rooms of your home. Or, use your team of Google Nest Audio devices to broadcast messages, chat between rooms and make calls. Available in several colors. Prices vary by color.

Google Nest Audio, $59 and up

You should know there's also a miniature, 15-watt version of the Google Nest Audio. With the Google Nest Mini, you can ask your Google Assistant to play your favorite songs from Spotify, YouTube Music and more. Or, use the device to stream music from your phone. Ask it to tell you the weather or news and to set timers and alarms. You can hear your personalized schedule, commute times, reminders, and more with Voice Match. The Google Nest Mini works with thousands of compatible smart lights, smart thermostats and smart TVs -- and all you have to say is "Hey, Google." Find it in four colors.

Google Nest Mini, $25 (reduced from $49)

Apple HomePod 2nd generation

Apple via Walmart

The Apple HomePod 2nd generation delivers rich sound with a high-excursion woofer and five-tweeter array for deep lows and clear, articulate highs. It has a new room sensing feature that allows the device to automatically identify it's placement in the room and adjust the audio for the best acoustic experience. The device also offers Spatial Audio for more immersive listening.

You can make the audio experience even more immersive by buying two HomePods to create a stereo pair for a home theater setup. This is also a great option for game day if you truly want to feel like you're right there at the game.

The HomePod 2 also features voice control with Siri. You can perform all of the traditional Siri functions like checking the weather, changing the music and setting timers. Siri on HomePod can also be used with compatible smart home devices to adjust door locks, thermostats or lighting.

The device retails for $299 and is available in midnight black or white.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation), $299

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is a portable speaker that promises to provide loud pristine sound. It offers 24-hour battery life, and an IPX4 splash-proof design. You can connect up to four devices to the speaker, so no one person has to be in charge of the party music.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker, $400 (reduced from $450)

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker

Amazon

The Sony wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a IPX4 splash-resistant design. It also has 2 microphone and guitar inputs and LED lights. This speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can keep the party going all day long -- literally.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP700), $448 (reduced from $548)

Looking for a smaller speaker? Sony makes a more compact version of this party speaker with two front tweeters and 20 hours of battery life.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP500), $298 (reduced from $398)

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is a compact portable party speaker with 100W sound, deep bass and LED lights with a strobe effect. This JBL speaker is IPX4 splash-proof and provides up to six hours of play time on a single charge.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential portable party speaker, $299

LG XBoom water-resistant wireless party speaker

Amazon

The LG XBoom party speaker is a compact, IPX4 water-resistant speaker with up to 22 hours of playback per charge. It features LEDs and supports dual play -- you can wirelessly connect two of these speakers together for stereo sound.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.5-star-rated speaker for its high-quality sound output despite its small size. "I was seriously surprised by this speaker! It's really compact and portable but produces great sound for its size. Even when it's turned up all the way, there's zero clipping and distortion. You can tell it was tuned with great care. The highs come through just fine without being piercing while the lows are surprisingly deep and rich," noted one verified purchaser.

LG XBoom water-resistant wireless party speaker, $227 (reduced from $250)

Which bluetooth speaker is right for you?

Not sure which Bluetooth speaker is right for you? Here are some key considerations to keep in mind while shopping for a Bluetooth speaker in 2023.

Size

In 2023, bigger doesn't always equal better with tech. You can get an advanced Bluetooth speaker in a very small package. Many people prefer portable Bluetooth speakers. Not only is a smaller speaker more portable, but it also takes up less space in your home (and some of them can blend into the rest of your home decor quite well).

However, party speakers still tend to be quite large. If you don't want a huge speaker, you can also connect multiple smaller speakers to cover a wider area.

Waterproofing

Are you planning to take your speaker to the beach or use it out by the pool during the summer? Then you might want to choose a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

But just how waterproof are most waterproof bluetooth speakers? It depends. Some are only splash-proof, which means they can be used near the pool but should not be submerged. If you want a truly waterproof Bluetooth speaker, look for a speaker with an IP67 rating. An IP67 waterproof rating means that the speaker can be submerged in about one meter of water for approximately half an hour.

Voice assistant

Do you want a speaker that you can control with voice assistant or just a standard Bluetooth speaker? A smart speaker can be a great choice for people who want hands-free control of their speaker. For example, if you like to use your speaker while studying or cleaning the house but don't want to get distracted by going on your phone every time you want to skip a song, a smart speaker can be great. Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot are also ideal if you want to wake up to music in the morning with a custom alarm.

Sound quality

Arguably the most important factor to consider when looking for the best Bluetooth speaker is the audio quality. We've scoured customer reviews to ensure that the Bluetooth speakers on this list provide high quality sound.

One thing to keep in mind is that Bluetooth 4.0 offers better sound quality than prior generations of Bluetooth, so you'll probably want to invest in a newer model with Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities for the best sound quality.

