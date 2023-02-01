The best phones in 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're shopping for a new smartphone in 2023, it can be hard to sort through all of the options. To help, we've compiled a list of the best phones of 2023 across different categories. Explore this guide to find the smartphone that is best for you.

With so many excellent smartphone options and new releases to keep up with, it can be challenging to find the best smartphone to fit your needs and budget. To help, we've compiled the best phones in 2023 and created a buying guide to help you find your next phone.

Keep reading to explore the best phones in 2023.

The best Apple iPhones to buy in 2023

Apple iPhones are arguably the most popular smartphones in 2023. Explore the latest models to find the best Apple iPhone for you.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 is the latest iPhone release. It offers several improvements over the prior model, including a new operating system with iOS 16. It is getting a camera upgrade, improved retina display and a larger battery. The new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. Apple states that the new camera system will provide strong improvements for low-light photography through its new Photogenic Engine. Apple also introduced Action Mode for improved video quality for capturing moving subjects.

One notable design change is the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the phone screen. This cutout features small privacy indicator lights that alert users that the microphone or camera is in use. On the iPhone 13, these indicator lights are easier to miss, but the iPhone 14 has redesigned them to appear brighter (even in sunlight) and placed them front and center at the top of your phone screen.

Another new feature with the new iPhone is eSIM. This is an electronic SIM card that will allow users to activate new phones and transfer data without a physical SIM card.

There are also two notable safety features: crash detection and emergency SOS. Crash detection uses motion sensors to detect when a severe car crash has occurred. When your phone detects a severe crash, it will contact emergency services and alert your emergency contacts. Emergency SOS is designed to help users connect with help and transfer the necessary data if an emergency occurs in an area with limited connectivity.

Apple iPhone 14 on AT&T (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Apple iPhone 14 on Verizon (128GB), $779 (reduced from $800)

Those wanting a bigger screen, you can order the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch Retina display.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus on AT&T (128GB), $879

Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Verizon (128GB), $879

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple

The higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are another excellent smartphone choice for those who prefer the Apple iOS operating system. Arguably the biggest update is the inclusion of Apple's new A16 bionic chip. Apple is sticking with the A15 chip for the standard iPhone 14, but shoppers who opt for the iPhone 14 Pro will get the enhanced chip for even better performance. The new iPhone Pro will also offer a brighter display, always-on display option and a more personalized lock screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro includes Apple's new Dynamic Island, a design change that will display alerts at the top of your phone without disrupting your current activities. Each alert will have a different alert design to easily differentiate them. The Dynamic Island also helps you track background activities such as music, timers, or calls.

The iPhone 14 Pro models provides significant camera quality improvements with a 48MP main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also includes a new 12MP ultra-wide camera. The new camera system offers improved focus, range and color. Apple has also made improvements to the flash system, making this the Apple smartphone with the best camera quality.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro on AT&T (128GB), $949

Apple iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon (128GB), $949

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T (128GB), $1,049

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max on Verizon (128GB), $1,049

The best android phones to buy in 2023

Explore the best android phones in 2023 including the best Google and Samsung phone options.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23, $800 and up

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S23 along with a few extras, such as a larger 6.6-inch display screen and longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23+, $1,000 and up

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. Samsung even filmed the presentations shown during the Samsung Unpacked event with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to demonstrate the high camera quality. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

Even though it is no longer the latest model in the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still one of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $800

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $850

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features all of the top-of-the-line features included in the S22 along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and larger battery capacity. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $930 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB), $1,050

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. The S22 Ultra also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $959 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,140 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $838 (reduced from $1,000)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $937 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,620 (reduced from $1,920)

Google Pixel 7

Best Buy

Prefer a phone not made by Samsung? Consider the Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro instead. Complete with a new design, more powerful chip and a better camera, the latest Google Pixel smartphones are excellent android smartphone options.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB), $800

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB), $500

Best budget smartphones to buy in 2023

Find the best android phone to fit your needs.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is the latest addition to Samsung's A-series smartphone lineup. The ultra-affordable Samsung smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. It offers 5G connectivity for better performance and minimal lag. At $200, this is the android phone that will give you the best value for your money.

The camera also got an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone featurez a 13-megapixel front camera for better selfies. It also includes a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

It is available in black with 64GB of storage. Buyers have the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, $200

Google Pixel 6a

Amazon

Designed as a lower-cost Google Pixel phone, the 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the more expensive Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life. The camera quality is a lower quality compared to the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. However, it's a solid budget option for shoppers that don't need a top-of-the-line smartphone or camera.

Google Pixel 6a (128GB), $365 (reduced from $449)

Moto G Stylus

Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students or professionals. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G offers a long-lasting battery, fast performance and expandable storage. It features an intelligent camera with image stabilization to help you take great photos and videos. The phone also includes multi-layered security to keep your device and information secure.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, $399 (reduced from $450)

Your buying guide for the best phones in 2023

Still not sure how to pick the best phone for you? Check out our phone buying guide to get answers to your most common smartphone shopping questions.

Which iPhone is best to buy in 2023?

There are several Apple iPhone models to choose from in 2023. If you want the latest model with the most advanced tech, consider the iPhone 14 Pro.

If you want to save money and don't need the latest model or the iPhone with the best camera, consider the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. They are still relatively up-to-date, but you can find a better deal on them.

Should you buy an iPhone or android phone?

Whether to buy an iPhone or an android phone is a matter of personal preference. Some people will say that an android phone is better than an iPhone, while others feel that iPhones are superior. Most people like to stick to one operating system. If you're thinking of switching from one to the other, test out the interface for yourself and see if you like it.

Which smartphone has the best camera?

At the time of publication, the smartphone with the best phone camera is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

What phones are coming in 2023?

Thinking of holding out on buying a new phone until the next release? If you're a Samsung smartphone user, you won't have to wait for long, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 is available for pre-order now. If you're an Apple user, you'll likely need to wait until fall for any news about the next iPhone release.

How long should a smartphone last?

Smartphones generally last about two to three years.

