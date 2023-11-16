The Plufl human dog bed is the viral Christmas gift of 2023 -- and it's on sale for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Good news for anyone who has ever dreamed of curling up in their own human-size dog bed: Now you can! Meet the Plufl. This gigantic, memory foam pet bed claims to comfortably fit you and your pup while you snuggle, nap, scroll on your phone, munch on a snack (or a bone!) and do whatever else one does in a human pet bed. Plus, it's currently $200 off ahead of Black Friday 2023.

The CBS Essentials staff is obsessed with the idea of the Plufl -- and as it turns out, holiday shoppers are too! Searches for human pet beds made this year's Google's Holiday100 as one of the most searched holiday gift ideas of 2023. The must-have human dog bed is a great gift for pet owners, nap enthusiasts or the person who has everything.

Treat yourself to a cozy human dog bed or give one as a holiday gift with this early Black Friday deal.

Plufl: the dog bed for people

It's a pet bed, but for people. Like a sofa bed, you can lounge in it with your dog, cuddle in it with your partner or just chill out alone on the Plufl.

According to the brand, the Plufl is designed to cradle away anxiety and calm your nervous system. It's made with orthopedic gel-infused memory foam and features 360 degrees of supportive plush pillow bolsters. The vegan fur exterior is machine washable, and the bed is completely free of mercury, lead, formaldehyde and phthalates.

Some have called the gigantic dog bed a "solution to a problem that doesn't exist." CBS Essentials managing editor Fox Van Allen firmly disagrees. "Not being able to cuddle up in a giant dog bed is a HUGE problem," he says.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna agreed, calling the Plufl "the softest and coziest place to take a nap or snuggle with your pup."

The Plufl typically retails for $499, but it's just for $299 with this early Black Friday deal.

Why we like the Plufl:

It can be stored away when not in use.

It's great for children, college students and people who want an extra place to snuggle.

It's machine washable.

