Stylish and comfortable: The best winter boots to wear this season

Westend61/Getty Images

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, the temperature is steadily dropping and winter is right around the corner. The best way to prepare for the season? Investing in a dependable pair of winter boots. Keep reading to check out our top picks for the most comfortable and stylish boots to buy this winter.

Best waterproof and water-resistant winter boots

Stay dry in style with these reliable winter boots from brands such as Kodiak, Beckett Simonon, Ugg and more. Buy these top-rated boots for yourself, or get them as a gift for someone this holiday.

Kodiak Bralorne Chelsea boot

Kodiak Boots

Kodiak's take on a classic Chelsea boot is lightweight, water-resistant and crafted with full-grain leather that looks even better as it ages.

One reviewer raves: "I recently received these boots and they are my new favorite! I love the look and often get compliments on them. They are great for winter in Utah. The fit is great and I especially love how they go on and off so easy! I recommend them for anyone looking for an everyday winter boot!"

Kodiak Bralorne Chelsea boot, $140

Merry People Bobbi rain boot

Merry People

Looking for an everyday rain boot that can keep you dry in style? The Bobbi rain boot from Merry People is 100% waterproof, 100% vegan and 100% adorable.

"I've purchased a pair of these for both mum and myself," a reviewer writes. "They are the most comfortable pair of boots I own! And for a gumboot, that's saying something! I've sloshed through soaking wet paddocks, hiked up bush tracks, walked down steep frost covered hills and ridden a motorbike in them. My feet have never gotten wet. The grip is fantastic. When winter sport season comes back around, they'll be my go to for cold hockey viewing."

The Bobbi rain boot is available in 15 color combinations.

Merry People Bobbi rain boot, $130

Beckett Simonon Silva boots

Beckett Simonon

These pull-on leather boots from luxury menswear shoe brand Beckett Simonon are crafted with water-repellent full-grain pull-up leather and feature waterproof lining and memory foam insoles to keep your feet dry and comfortable in style.

"Extremely high quality construction, comfortable, waterproof and I received four separate compliments the first time I wore them," a reviewer wrote.

Available in five sleek neutral shades.

Beckett Simonon Silva boots, $279

Ugg Classic Mini waterproof clear boot

Nordstrom

Planning on making a splash this winter season? Maybe this pair of waterproof Uggs, available in three colors, is for you.

"I love Uggs, so comfy, but you cannot wear them when it is raining or snowing. These are perfect for that! Kept my feet dry and they stayed perfect!" a Nordstrom reviewer wrote.

Ugg Classic Mini waterproof clear boot, $160

Most comfortable winter boots

Boots from Blundstone and Ugg that can keep you comfy and cozy all winter long.

Blundstone Stout Chelsea boot

Nordstrom

Known for long-lasting comfort and durability, Blundstone's timeless Stout Chelsea boots are water-repellent and feature a breathable, cushioned footbed that can easily be removed and washed to prevent odor.

Says one reviewer: "Can't beat [Blundstones] for comfort, waterproof and great tread in snow or rain. Look great with jeans, pants or skirts. I'm 71 and very careful with footwear choices. These are perfect!"

Available in three color variations.

Blundstone Stout Chelsea boot, $210 and up

Ugg Classic Mini II genuine shearling lined boot

Nordstrom

This classic style of Ugg boots is available in five colors.

"Like a big huge hug around my feet when it is cold out. Love these!" a Nordstrom reviewer raved.

UGG Classic Mini II genuine shearling lined boot, $150

Koolabura by Ugg Women's Koola tall boot

Amazon

The Koola tall boot has a suede upper, faux fur lining and a sheepskin insole. Made with dyed sheep's wool, these 4.6-star-rated boots are available in four colors on Amazon.

Koolabura by Ugg Women's Koola tall boot (dune), $90 and up

Most stylish winter boots

Just because the temperature drops doesn't mean your stylistic standards have to. These boots from Nisolo and Duoboots will make excellent additions to your 2022 winter wardrobe .

Nisolo Dari Commuter boot

Nisolo

The Dari Commuter boots from Nisolo boast a sleek, minimalistic design. They're made with cushioned insoles, slip-resistant rubber heel caps and a casual 2.5-inch heel height.

"This boot is exactly what I was looking for. It has a comfortable and walkable heel, it is in a timeless silhouette, and it is super flattering. It's a chic staple to any wardrobe," a reviewer wrote.

The Dari Commuter boot is available in six colors.

Nisolo Dari Commuter boot, $240

Duoboots Belmore knee-high boots

Duoboots

Made with European-sourced calf leather, the Belmore knee-high boot features a comfortable block heel and memory foam insole. Duoboots boasts eight different calf sizes, so if you've stayed away from knee-high boots in the winter due to wider or more narrow calves, these Belmore boots may be just right for you.

Duoboots Belmore knee-high boots, $302

