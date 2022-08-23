Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best men's fall jackets under $250: Lucky Brand, Uniqlo, Everlane

By Danica Creahan

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

men's fall jackets
Smiling African American man looking away. He is holding the coffee MStudioImages / Getty Images

Fall is here, which means pumpkin spice lattes, gorgeous autumn leaves and cooler temperatures. If you haven't found that perfect men's fall jacket yet, we're here to help.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for the best affordable men's jackets for fall 2022. Many are on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Best light layer: Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt, $118

$118 at Everlane

Best bomber jacket: Abercrombie bomber jacket, $45 (reduced from $120)

$45 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Best denim jacket: Lucky Brand Trucker jacket, $71

$71 at Lucky Brand

If you're hoping to stay fashionably warm this fall, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a high-quality fall coat. Essentials has rounded up some of the coziest, most fashionable men's fall jackets for the season, all under $250. 

Keep reading to check out the best budget-friendly jackets for fall from Everlane, Lucky Brand, Abercrombie & Fitch and more. All are reviewer loved.

Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt

Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt
Everlane

Crafted with heavyweight cotton twill and 100% recycled fleece, the Everlane ReNew overshirt is the perfect layering tool for fall. The shirt features two chest pockets and an inner pocket. Find this on-trend shacket at Everlane in three colors.

Everlane ReNew fleece-lined heavyweight overshirt, $118

$118 at Everlane

Lucky Brand Trucker jacket

Lucky Brand Trucker jacket
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's signature denim men's trucker jacket features a tailored, cropped cut that elevates this piece above your standard jean jacket.

Lucky Brand Trucker jacket, $71 (reduced from $119)

$71 at Lucky Brand

Everlane ReNew quilted liner jacket: $64

Everlane ReNew quilted liner jacket: $51
Everlane

The ReNew quilted liner jacket from Everlane is lightweight, and features a design inspired by military surplus liner jackets and twill work shirts. Right now, this sustainably made coat is available for more than half off its usual price. Available in three fall-forward colors.

Everlane ReNew quilted liner jacket, $64 (reduced from $128)

$64 at Everlane

Vuori Venture track jacket: $78

Vuori Venture track jacket
Vuori

Ideal for staying warm in style on a chilly morning jog, this versatile men's jacket from Vuori is crafted with four-way stretch, anti-odor and water-resistant fabric. Available in five neutral colors.

Vuori Venture track jacket, $78 (reduced from $118)

$78 at Vuori

Abercrombie bomber jacket: $45

Abercrombie bomber jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

This classic men's bomber jacket from Abercrombie & Fitch features a relaxed, casual silhouette and is crafted with water-resistant fabric. This timeless piece of outerwear is on clearance at A&F.

Abercrombie bomber jacket, $45 (reduced from $120)

$45 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Uniqlo overshirt jacket

Uniqlo overshirt jacket
Uniqlo

This lightweight overshirt jacket from Uniqlo promises a "cozy wool-like feel" without the typical wool-like itchiness. The relaxed cut makes this stylish men's coat an easy one to layer with.

Uniqlo overshirt jacket, $60

$60 at Uniqlo

Everlane ReNew long parka

Everlane ReNew long parka
Everlane

With a long, relaxed fit; oversized cargo pockets; warm, fleecy pockets and a large hood, this sustainable parka from Everlane is sure to keep you cozy all autumn long.

Everlane ReNew long parka, $238

$238 at Everlane

The Jacket Maker Noah black leather biker jacket

The Jacket Maker Noah black leather biker jacket
The Jacket Maker

The priciest option on this list at $250, this real sheepskin leather jacket from The Jacket Maker boasts a timelessly classic style -- and a near-perfect 5-star review rating. Jackets from The Jacket Maker can be customized to your measurements for an extra $50 fee.

"Got it as a gift for my boyfriend. He absolutely loves it!" one reviewer wrote. "Jacket is lightweight but very warm and stylish."

The Jacket Maker Noah black leather biker jacket, $238

$238 at The Jacket Maker

Related content from Essentials: 

First published on August 23, 2022 / 10:00 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.