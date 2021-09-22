Live

Our favorite puffer jackets for women

By Danica Creahan

/ Essentials

Fashion Photo Session In Paris - February 2021
With the ability to keep you simultaneously snug and stylish through cold weather, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.  Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The fall-winter season is upon us, which means it's finally time to start layering up again. The right coat for colder weather will keep you warm without clashing with the rest of your wardrobe. That's where the puffer jacket comes in. With a bold silhouette and the ability to keep you simultaneously snug and stylish through harsh weather conditions, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

Looking for something a bit more stylish than your classic puffer jacket? A cropped or longline quilted coat can highlight personal style and still keep out the cold. Searching for a happy-medium level of warmth? Try a puffer vest instead for a sleeve-free look.

And if you're looking for a comfortable puffer coat that doesn't use traditional down stuffing, there are plenty of eco-friendly options available.

From brands and retailers such as Everlane, Nordstrom and ASOS, shop ultra-light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, chic sherpa coats and more. Here are 19 of our favorite puffer jackets for women. 

The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket

The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
ASOS

This chic cropped puffer from The North Face features an exclusive ASOS tie-dye design, adhesive patch cuffs, and three (3!) pockets, two external and one internal.

The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket, $210

$210 at ASOS

ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket

ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
ASOS

This intentionally oversized, funnel-neck coat will keep you snug in style.

ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket, $71

$71 at ASOS

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo

This classic lightweight, water-repellent down jacket will keep you reliably warm.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket, $70

$70 at Uniqlo

ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim

ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS

This glamorous, faux-fur trimmed coat is certain to outshine 2021's first snow day.

ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim, $174 

$174 at ASOS

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane

With oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist, this jacket will keep you warm in a flattering fashion.

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer, $198

$198 at Everlane

Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest 

Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Nordstrom

Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic EcoPlume insulation to keep you cozy. 

Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest, $99

$99 at Nordstrom

Levi's puffer jacket

Levi's puffer jacket
Nordstrom

This puffer coat from Levi's is cozy, cute and ready to take on the cold.

Levi's puffer jacket, $150

$150 at Nordstrom

ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat

ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS

Make a dramatic entrance in from the cold with this stunning faux-leather long puffer coat.

ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat, $93

$93 at ASOS

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Nordstrom

This jacket has a hood lined with faux shearling and a layered design to add some extra dimension to the classic puffer coat look.

Avec Les Filles Puffer coat, $249

$249 at Nordstrom

Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket

Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
ASOS

This cool, high-collared jacket will definitely protect you from the cold.

Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket, $71

$71 at ASOS

Steve Madden Puffer Parka jacket

Steve Madden Puffer Parka jacket
Steve Madden via Amazon

With an oversized hood and extra large, convenient pockets, this coat is a great staple for your winter wardrobe.

Steve Madden Puffer Parka jacket, $61 and up 

$61 and up at Amazon

Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket

Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Amazon Essentials

Stay snug in style with this floral-printed puffer jacket.

Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket, $51

$51 at Amazon

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt

This puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color.

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer, $95

$95 at Summersalt

Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest

Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest
Nordstrom

Or try something still sleeveless but with a bit of length for a fun and chill-free silhouette.

Avec Les Filles Hooded Longline Puffer vest, $149

$149 at Nordstrom

Levi's 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest

Levi's 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Nordstrom

This 80's-inspired faux-leather vest is certain to liven up any outfit.

Levi's 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest, $100

$100 at Nordstrom

100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket

100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
Gap

This puffer coat is filled with water-resistant insulation, which has the warmth of down with less of the waste.

100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket, $103 (regularly $148)

$103 (regularly $148) at Gap

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket
Alo Yoga

Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style.

Alo Yoga Cargo Sherpa jacket, $218

$218 at Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket
Alo Yoga

Or try this funky sherpa coat with a removable hood.

Alo Yoga Foxy Sherpa jacket, $188

$188 at Alo Yoga

Sherpa coat

Sherpa coat
Gap

This sherpa trench coat from Gap doesn't mess around when it comes to your warmth or your style.

Sherpa coat, $103 (regularly $148)

$103 (regularly $148) at Gap

First published on September 22, 2021 / 1:39 PM

