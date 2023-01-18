Watch CBS News
Essentials

Home gym essentials: Best workout shoes of 2023 for your home gym

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

woman working out at home
Getty Images

Even if you're working out at home, you need proper workout shoes to prevent injuries. Whether you're taking a class on the spin bike or running on the treadmill, there are some great sneaker options available from Nike, Brooks, Adidas and more for your home fitness session.

Top products in this article

On Cloudswift women's running shoe, $150

$150 at Nordstrom

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes, $140

$140 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe, $100

$100 at Nike

Below, the best workout shoes for 2023. These men's and women's workout shoes all have excellent reviews and work within a variety of budgets. Some of these workout shoes from Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods and more are even on sale now. All come in additional colors and some come in different widths.

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature women's indoor cycling shoes

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature Women's Indoor Cycling Shoes
Nike

If you have a spin bike in your home gym, pick up a pair of indoor cycling shoes. These from Nike come in six colors and are super breathable.

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature women's indoor cycling shoes, $103 (reduced from $120)

$103 at Nike

On Cloudswift men's running shoe

On Cloudswift Running Shoe
Nordstrom

Run on the treadmill in these sock-fit shoes. They have a ribbed lacing cage to keep your foot secure and a springy foam sole. Find them in eight colors.

On Cloudswift men's running shoe, $150

$150 at Nordstrom

Nike Free Run 2 women's shoes

Nike Free Run 2 Women's Shoes
Nike

The grooves in the soles of these Nike's give them a barefoot-like feel. Find these running shoes in three colors. They're currently on sale.

Nike Free Run 2 women's shoes, $85 (reduced from $110)

$85 at Nike

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes

Brooks Men's Ghost 15 Running Shoes
Dick's Sporting Goods

Find tons of options in these running shoes. They come in narrow, medium, wide and extra wide widths, plus seven colors. They have a mesh upper for breathability. 

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes, $140

$140 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Adidas men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA running shoes

adidas Men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Running Shoes
Dick's Sporting Goods

These running shoes, which come in seven colors, are made in part of ocean plastic. They have interchangeable webbing strips so you can show your team pride.

Adidas men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA running shoes, $200

$200 at Adidas

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe

Nike Free Run 5.0 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

The men's Free Run shoes have laces that link to the sole for a secure fit. These lightweight running shoes have a flexible sole and a sock upper. Find them in 11 colors. Some are even on sale now.

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe, $100

$100 at Nike

Lululemon Chargefeel Low women's workout shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Lululemon

These shoes are designed for running and training. Find them in five colors. You can test them for 30 days and return them for a full refund if you're not satisfied.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low women's workout shoe, $138

$138 at Lululemon

Related content from CBS Essentials

First published on January 18, 2023 / 9:00 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.