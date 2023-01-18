Home gym essentials: Best workout shoes of 2023 for your home gym

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Even if you're working out at home, you need proper workout shoes to prevent injuries. Whether you're taking a class on the spin bike or running on the treadmill, there are some great sneaker options available from Nike, Brooks, Adidas and more for your home fitness session.

On Cloudswift women's running shoe, $150

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes, $140

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe, $100

Below, the best workout shoes for 2023. These men's and women's workout shoes all have excellent reviews and work within a variety of budgets. Some of these workout shoes from Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods and more are even on sale now. All come in additional colors and some come in different widths.

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature women's indoor cycling shoes

Nike

If you have a spin bike in your home gym, pick up a pair of indoor cycling shoes. These from Nike come in six colors and are super breathable.

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature women's indoor cycling shoes, $103 (reduced from $120)

On Cloudswift men's running shoe

Nordstrom

Run on the treadmill in these sock-fit shoes. They have a ribbed lacing cage to keep your foot secure and a springy foam sole. Find them in eight colors.

On Cloudswift men's running shoe, $150

Nike Free Run 2 women's shoes

Nike

The grooves in the soles of these Nike's give them a barefoot-like feel. Find these running shoes in three colors. They're currently on sale.

Nike Free Run 2 women's shoes, $85 (reduced from $110)

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

Find tons of options in these running shoes. They come in narrow, medium, wide and extra wide widths, plus seven colors. They have a mesh upper for breathability.

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes, $140

Adidas men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA running shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

These running shoes, which come in seven colors, are made in part of ocean plastic. They have interchangeable webbing strips so you can show your team pride.

Adidas men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA running shoes, $200

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe

Nordstrom

The men's Free Run shoes have laces that link to the sole for a secure fit. These lightweight running shoes have a flexible sole and a sock upper. Find them in 11 colors. Some are even on sale now.

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe, $100

Lululemon Chargefeel Low women's workout shoe

Lululemon

These shoes are designed for running and training. Find them in five colors. You can test them for 30 days and return them for a full refund if you're not satisfied.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low women's workout shoe, $138

