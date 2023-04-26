The best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals: Save up to 80% on furniture, kitchen appliances and patio sets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair's biggest sale of the year kicks off today. It's Way Day 2023!

The home retailer is slashing prices on indoor furniture, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen gadgets and so much more. Way Day is a great time to stock up on what you need, upgrade your space or just buy yourself a home goods treat.

But don't delay -- the sale only lasts through April 27.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now. These customer-loved kitchen, patio, bedroom and living room items all have a four-star rating or better and include tons of positive Wayfair customer reviews.

Way Day only comes once a year and these deals won't last long. Keep reading to shop our selection of the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

Andover Mills Chalone 115-inch cantilever umbrella, $149 (reduced from $279)

Best Way Day 2023 kitchen deals at Wayfair

Save big on tons of kitchen items at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware, small appliances and more. Here are our favorite Way Day kitchen deals.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $43

Wayfair

This compact four-cup coffeemaker is perfect for small kitchens, home offices and dorm rooms. It comes with a high-quality stainless-steel carafe and boasts a 30-minute automatic shut-off feature.

The best part is that it's currently only $43. Shop this way hot Way Day deal on Cuisinart while supplies last.

Cuisinart 4-cup coffee maker: $43 (reduced from $75)

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set: $61

Wayfair

This 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls and four cereal bowls. The dinnerware pieces are chip-resistant, scratch-resistant and dishwasher safe.

Right now, you can get all 16 pieces for just $61.

Sango Siterra 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set, $61 (reduced from $80)

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set: $160

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster savings at Way Day 2023, this is the deal for you. This Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 74% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered saute pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless steel cookware set, $160 (reduced from $615)

You can also save on the 13-piece version. This Cuisinart set includes a Dutch oven and a lid.

Cuisinart Professional Series 13-piece stainless steel cookware set, $180 (reduced from $750)

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet: $210

Wayfair

This distinctive, commercial-style faucet creates a premium look in any kitchen. The 18-inch faucet fits underneath most kitchen cabinets and features a pull-down spray head with reach technology for an extended range of motion.

It offers a powerful dual-function sprayer that can effortlessly switch between an aerated stream for filling pots and cups and powerful spraying action to thoroughly rinse dishes.

Kraus Bolden pull down kitchen faucet, $210 (reduced from $490)

Nutribullet personal blender: $100

Wayfair

This on-sale personal blender is perfect for making smoothies and shakes this summer. With a 1200-watt motor, pre-programmed pulse cycle and hands-free auto shut-off, this Nutribullet blender is a powerful kitchen gadget that can puree or blend even the toughest ingredients.

Right now, it's 23% off for Way Day 2023.

Nutribullet personal blender, $100 (reduced from $130)

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: $200

Wayfair

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for baking, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more.

It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer, $200 (reduced from $250)

Smeg 2-slice 50s style toaster: $200

Wayfair

Smeg home appliances are beloved for their retro aesthetic and quality. Smeg products tend to be a bit pricey, but right now, you can score this Smeg 2-slice 50's-style toaster for 20% off on Wayfair.

Smeg 2-slice 50's style toaster, $200 (reduced from $250)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $152



Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool summer nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $152 (reduced from $190)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $86

Wayfair

This blender-slash-food processor can do it all. The device boasts 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment, as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $86 (reduced from $180)

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $116

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware? This 4.6-star-rated service for 12 by Oneida is easy to stack in your kitchen utensil drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $116 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $100

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $100 (reduced from $185)

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender: $42

Wayfair

This handy four-in-one kitchen tool comes with a whisk, a 32-ounce beaker and food processor/chopper cup attachment to help you easily make milkshakes, salsa, soup, baby food and more right from your own kitchen.

It's currently 53% off at Wayfair.

Classic Cuisine 6-speed hand immersion blender, $42 (reduced from $90)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

Vitamix

The Vitamix Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless-steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $450)

Best Way Day 2023 large appliance deals at Wayfair

Save on refrigerators, dishwasher and more this Way Day 2023.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997

Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator, $1,997 (reduced from $3,299)

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set: $1,894

Wayfair

This stackable washer and dryer set is 27% off for Way Day. It includes a large-capacity, 4.8-cubic-foot front-load washer and a massive 7.8-cubic-foot gas dryer.

The set has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair with reviewers praising the product's quality, durability and quick-drying capabilities.

GE Appliances stackable washer and dryer set, $1,894 (reduced from $2,598)

Frigidaire washer and dryer set: $1,846

Frigidaire via Wayfair

This extra-large capacity washer and dryer set is equipped with Frigidaire's MaxFill function. The feature allows for the maximum water level for your selected cycle. It's great for soaking and saturating to remove odors and stains.

This 4.3-star-rated appliance pair is on sale now for Way Day.

Frigidaire washer and dryer set, $1,846 (regularly $1,998)

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher: $534

Wayfair

This stunning, stainless-steel Samsung dishwasher features easy-to-use digital touch controls. It uses optimal cycle detection, an auto-cycle feature designed to make sure that your dishes are cleaned efficiently and effectively. The upper rack is height adjustable to accommodate dishes of different shapes and sizes.

Working from home? This Energy Star-certified dishwasher operates quietly.

Samsung Dream Kitchen stainless steel built-in dishwasher, $534 (reduced from $649)

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub: $1,799

Wayfair

This Samsung smart fridge features multi-vent technology to keep a consistent temperature on every shelf for even cooling.

The 4.7-star side-by-side fridge is currently 23% off for Way Day.

Samsung side-by-side smart refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (reduced from $2,332)

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range: $849

Samsung via Wayfair

Score a Way Day deal on a freestanding range. This 30-inch, five-star-rated Samsung range is discounted during the sales event.

This 6.3-cubic-foot kitchen essential can do so much more than bake and roast. It features a dehydration function and an air fry feature.

Samsung smart electric freestanding convection range, $849 (regularly $1,099)

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,149

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range, $1,149 (regularly $1,549)

Best Way Day 2023 deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best Way Day deals on furniture at Wayfair. Way Day 2023 is a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more at a majorly discounted rate.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa: $440

Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5-inch faux leather convertible sofa, $440 (reduced from $916)

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed: $880

Wayfair

This upholstered bed with a wingback headboard makes a statement. It comes in all bed sizes and in more than 30 fabric colors, ranging in materials from linen to twill.

Note that you'll need to buy a box spring separately.

Joss & Main Tilly upholstered bed, $880 (reduced from $1,249)

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $480

Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base.

Find it in two colors.

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $480 (reduced from $995)

Portsea 70-inch media console: $240

Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout.

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $240 (reduced from $287)

Greta arch wood mirror: $183

Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors.

Greta arch wood mirror, $183 (reduced from $200)

Arturs desk: $43

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $43.

Choose from four colors. Prices vary.

Arturs desk, $43 (reduced from $100)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $377 (55% off)

Wayfair

This upholstered armchair is currently 55% off. It comes in seven chic color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $377 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $400 (45% off)

Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $400 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,780 (32% off)

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,780 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $230 (50% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $230 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $336

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It's on sale right now at Wayfair for 55% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $336 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $390 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this Way Day deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $390 (reduced from $899)

Velvet square arm sofa bed: $420



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," wrote a Wayfair reviewer. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $420 (reduced from $570)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $980

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer said. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $980 (reduced from $1,230)

Best Way Day 2023 patio deals at Wayfair

Save on patio furniture and sets now during the Way Day 2023 sale.

Andover Mills Chalone 115-inch cantilever umbrella: $149

Wayfair

This Chalone cantilever umbrella is the perfect addition to your patio or backyard setup for some extra shade this summer. The umbrella features a durable steel pole and eight steel ribs.

The umbrella is made from 100% polyester for extra durability.

Andover Mills Chalone 115-inch cantilever umbrella, $149 (reduced from $279)

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-burner gas grill with side burner and cabinet: $468

Wayfair

This sleek Char-Broil Performance Series four-burner gas grill is a must-have for summer BBQs. The grill is made to last with porcelain-coated cast-iron grates that are rust-resistant and easy to clean.

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-burner gas grill with side burner and cabinet, $468

Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table: $360

Wayfair

This outdoor sectional is perfect for spring and summer gatherings.

The set includes one sectional and one coffee table, both made with a durable beige rattan wicker frame and solid acacia wood legs.

Arnerich Wicker L-shape sectional with table, $360

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $620

Wayfair

This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly required.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $620

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $280

Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of trendy wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set, $280 (reduced from $400)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $930

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $930 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,600

Wayfair

This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair for Way Day. It includes eight chairs with cushions.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,600 (reduced from $3,780)

