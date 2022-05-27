The best spring cleaning deals this Memorial Day: Top sales on washers and dryers, dishwashers, vacuums and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are spring cleaning deals available now at Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair and more. Getty Images

Summer is almost here, which means the time for spring cleaning is almost over. Fortunately, some of the best tools for cleaning up, from Roomba robot vacuums with automatic dirt disposal to brand new, state-of-the-art Samsung washing machines and dryers, are on deep discount at major retailers now for Memorial Day.

Top products in this article:

Best front-load washer dryer set deal: Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,198 (regularly $3,198)

Best top-load washer dryer set deal: Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

Top-rated Samsung dual fuel range: Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,999 (reduced from $3,800)

If you're planning on mounting a big spring cleaning effort, make sure you have all the supplies you need for a squeaky clean house on hand before getting started. It's the perfect time to shop for cleaning essentials such as a new Samsung washer and dryer -- you can save $800 on a front-loading washer and dryer set with all the latest features.

Looking to get more organized? There are a lot of great spring cleaning organization deals to find on storage bins, hampers and more at The Container Store right now.

Amazon has a number of storage solutions on sale, as well, including this deal on a shelving unit that's very similar in style to the Ikea Kallax.

The best deals on vacuums, washers, dryers and more cleaning essentials

To get your spring cleaning kicked off right, we've collected some of the best spring cleaning deals on robot vacuums, home organization tools and more below. Find specials on brands from Miele to Swiffer. Don't miss these deals at Walmart, Samsung, Wayfair and more stores.

(Looking for more spring cleaning essentials? Check out our coverage of the best smart robot vacuums, the best rated stick vacuums, the best Dyson vacuums and our roundup of the top-rated and best vacuums in 2022.)

Save $1,000 on this Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The popular Samsung washer and dryer, an Essentials readers' favorite, uses AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles for your laundry. And because they're Wi-Fi connected, they can be controlled entirely by smartphone. You can remotely start or stop your appliance, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer comes with Samsung's OptiWash technology to sense soil levels and improve cleaning, as well as Samsung's CleanGuard antimicrobial technology that helps keep the inside of the washer drum smelling fresh.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,198 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,099 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,099 (regularly $1,600)

Save $250 on the Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA)

Samsung

This Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is really quiet. At just 39 decibels, it has about the same level of sound output as a quiet library.

A Samsung customer who purchased the appliance called it "silent magic." "It washes so quietly that I could almost feel like it was invisible, I had to go look at the buttons to see if it was really working," they wrote in their review of the product.

The appliance is fingerprint-resistant, with a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. The Samsung kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can remotely monitor and control the dishwasher from your smartphone.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $1,049 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung also makes a designer, Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher. Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, including the shades "navy" and "Tuscan steel".

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $1,049 (reduced from $1,299)

Save $800 on the Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new laundry pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

You can add 3 years of Samsung Care+ parts and labor coverage (a $360 value) for just $1 more.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,098 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately. You'll save $400 on each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,049 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,449)

Save $550 on the Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" writes an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,458 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

The best washer and dryer deals at Best Buy

Now's a great time to buy a washer and dryer. Check out these Best Buy Memorial Day laundry duo deals. You can save even more if you bundle more appliances with your purchase.

If you're planning a total kitchen or laundry room remodel, there's great news: Best Buy has bundle deals. You can save an extra 10% with a purchase of four or more Samsung appliances. Plus, My Best Buy members can get up to a $250 e-gift card with qualifying packages.

There's a bundle deal on LG appliances too -- you'll save 5% when you buy three, or 10% when you buy four or more. Save an extra $100 or $150 on select Maytag and Whirlpool laundry packages.

And no matter which brand you go with, you can save on financing charges. Best Buy is offering 18-month financing on appliance purchases $599 and up and 24-month financing on appliance purchase $1,499 and up with the My Best Buy credit card now through June 8. (See Best Buy for more details.) If you're not currently a My Best Buy credit card holder, the savings get even bigger -- you'll earn unlimited 15% back in rewards on your first purchase with the card. (The offer expires May 30.)

LG stackable front-loading washer and dryer package: Save $500

Best Buy

Take on your family's toughest stains with LG's 4.5-cubic-foot front-load washer and 7.4-cubic-foot stackable electric dryer package. The washer features six different wash motions to get your clothes cleaner, a cold-washing option to save energy, an anti-vibration system to reduce noise, and a speed-wash cycle that finishes in just 15 minutes. The Energy Star-certified dryer, meanwhile, boasts sensor drying and a dust clog indicator.

You can save $500 on this LG washer and dryer package at Best Buy now, making it one of the best appliance deals of the weekend.

LG stackable front-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,400 (reduced from $1,900)

LG stackable front-loading washer and gas dryer package, $1,500 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung top-loading washer and dryer package: save $480

Best Buy

This laundry duo includes a 5.2-cubic-foot washing machine with Wi-Fi connectivity, a built-in water faucet for pre-treating stains (a great Samsung feature), vibration-reduction technology and a super speed wash setting that finishes a load in 28 minutes. The included 7.4-cubic-foot electric dryer (also available as a gas dryer), meanwhile, boasts sensor drying, a steam sanitize setting and Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can save nearly $500 on this Samsung top-loading smart washer and dryer pair, available in black, white and champagne colors. And, of course, you'll save even more when you bundle this laundry duo with more Samsung appliances from Best Buy.

Samsung top-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,500 (reduced from $1,980)

Samsung top-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,600 (reduced from $2,070)

Save $1,100 on the Samsung Flex Duo range, plus get a $100 gift card

Best Buy

Take your kitchen into 2022 with a brand new Samsung smart range. This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range features a smart dial, which intuitively learns your favorite range settings based on your cooking preferences. The appliance includes an air fryer mode. An air fry tray is included.

Buy this range at Best Buy and you'll score a $100 gift card as a bonus. Plus, don't forget about those Samsung bundle deals.

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,700 (reduced from $3,799)

Save $500 on the Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's 3600 W Express Boil, its fastest heating electric burner ever. This is an ideal range for home chefs without a natural gas hookup. The five-burner cooktop includes dual and triple ring burners for cooking with multiple-sized pots and pans.

The oven features a self-clean system that burns off grease and food residue. This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,799 (reduced from $2,299)

Save $500 on the Samsung AirDresser with steam refresh and sanitize cycle



Samsung

Is ironing the bane of your existence? Then invest in the new AirDresser from Samsung. This futuristic bedroom appliance steams away wrinkles, refreshes your laundry's scent and removes 99.9% of common bacteria and dust mites from fabric. Just drop a fabric softener sheet in the slot, add some filtered water to the reservoir and run a cycle. The AirDresser will dry your clothes with gentle heat when it's done. There's also setting to dehumidify your closet/bedroom.

This bedroom luxury is $500 off right now at Amazon.

AirDresser with steam refresh and sanitize cycle in dark black, $1,000 (reduced from $1,499)

AirDresser Grand with steam refresh in mirror finish, $1,249 (reduced from $1,900)

iRobot Roomba 670: $179

iRobot via Walmart

This smart vacuum device features a three stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions pet hair, dirt and debris from your floors. The robot vacuum's auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height when cleaning carpets and hard floors. The device has a 90 minute run time. Save almost $100 at Walmart.

iRobot Roomba 670, $179 (regularly $275)

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal: $449

iRobot via Amazon

Looking for a Roomba that automatically empties its own dust bin? You'll pay more for the privilege, but the Clean Base included with the Roomba i3+ only needs to be emptied once every 60 days. It's currently $100 off at Amazon for Memorial Day.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $449 (reduced from $549)

Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows: $43



Beckham Luxury Linens via Amazon

If your old pillows have lost their shape and their cool side, consider this two-pack. These pillows are stuffed with a cooling down alternative and covered with a soft 250-thread count cover.

Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows, $43 (regularly $50)

Furinno 3-tier open bookcase: $29

Walmart

Get all your miscellaneous books and collectibles organized with a new bookcase or two. The Furinno Pasir, an alternative to the incredibly popular (but sold-out) Ikea Billy bookcase, is available in 12 different finishes.

Best of all, it's only $29 at Amazon, making it less expensive than the Ikea version ($50).

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $29 (reduced from $31)

Looking for something a little bigger? You can pick up a 4-tier Furinno bookcase at Amazon for around the same price.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer: $52

Amazon

These ClosetMaid organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit, and more affordable. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $52 (reduced from $59)

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (12 cube), $147

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills (24 count): $8.97



Walmart

Stock up on Swiffer Sweeper wet pad refills for less. These wet pads have a lavender scent.

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills (24 count), $8.97 (reduced from $15.94)

Need the full kit? You can get a full 2-in-1 Swiffer Sweeper setup at Walmart, including a mop and 10 refill pads.

Swiffer Sweeper Kit (mop + 10 count), $13

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum: $150

Target

This upright Shark vacuum detaches from its base for easy above-floor cleaning. It has a 0.9 quart capacity dust cup, a crevice tool and an upholstery tool for versatile cleaning. It's recommended by Shark for picking up pet hair.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum, $150 (reduced from $220)

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $54

Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart. It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $54 (reduced from $60)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum: $98



Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner: $269

Zigma via Walmart

This reviewer-loved robot vacuum can record every area of your room before cleaning to create a virtual real-time map to accurately plan your route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, multi-floor mapping and is compatible with multiple home assistants.

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $269 (reduced from $500)





Related content from CBS Essentials: