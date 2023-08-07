Watch CBS News
Essentials

Summer COVID-19 surge: The best N95 masks for travel

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

airport-mask.jpg
Getty Images

There's a summer COVID-19 surge. Hospitalizations are on the rise again. COVID-19 rates are still near historic lows after seven months of steady declines, but you may want to wear a mask for your upcoming travels.

Your safest bet during travel is to wear an N95 mask, in combination with being vaccinated and boosted. These masks are designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns when worn correctly.

To ensure you have enough N95 masks for your upcoming trip, we've found some options. They're approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is key, as there are many counterfeit N95 masks for sale online. Fortunately, face masks are more affordable than they've been in the past, with COVID numbers declining. 

The best N95 masks for travel

Add these N95 options from Amazon to your cart before you get on a plane or take a cruise. 

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack)

benehal.jpg
Benehal via Amazon

These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip. The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and are meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable. 

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $26 (reduced from $53)

$26 at Amazon

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

Kimberly-Clark PROFESSIONAL N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. They're selling for less than $1 per mask. They're only available in a size small currently. 

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 pouch respirator size small (50 pack), $62

$62 at Amazon

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210
Amazon

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose. Find them for less than $1 each.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $9.15 (reduced from $30)

$9.15 at Amazon

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack): $10

3M Aura Particulate Respirator 9205+ N95
Amazon

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip and chin tab, plus a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging. You'll get the best per-mask price when you buy the 20 pack.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack), $10 (reduced from $21) 

$10 at Amazon

3M Aura N95 respirator (20 pack), $13 (reduced from $20)

$13 at Amazon

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 5:43 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.