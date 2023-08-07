Summer COVID-19 surge: The best N95 masks for travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's a summer COVID-19 surge. Hospitalizations are on the rise again. COVID-19 rates are still near historic lows after seven months of steady declines, but you may want to wear a mask for your upcoming travels.

Your safest bet during travel is to wear an N95 mask, in combination with being vaccinated and boosted. These masks are designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns when worn correctly.

To ensure you have enough N95 masks for your upcoming trip, we've found some options. They're approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is key, as there are many counterfeit N95 masks for sale online. Fortunately, face masks are more affordable than they've been in the past, with COVID numbers declining.

The best N95 masks for travel

Add these N95 options from Amazon to your cart before you get on a plane or take a cruise.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack)



These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip. The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and are meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $26 (reduced from $53)

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. They're selling for less than $1 per mask. They're only available in a size small currently.

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 pouch respirator size small (50 pack), $62

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)



These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose. Find them for less than $1 each.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $9.15 (reduced from $30)

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack): $10

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip and chin tab, plus a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging. You'll get the best per-mask price when you buy the 20 pack.

3M Aura N95 respirator (10 pack), $10 (reduced from $21)

3M Aura N95 respirator (20 pack), $13 (reduced from $20)

