Highly mutated COVID-19 variant found in at least 10 states A new and highly mutated strain of COVID-19 has been detected in at least ten states, but for now, the strain is rare, accounting for just a small fraction of new COVID cases nationwide. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at Saint Joseph Health in Saddle River, New Jersey, joined CBS News to discuss the new variant.