The best Apple iPhone 14 cases according to reviewers (and Taylor Swift)

If you've recently upgraded to the Apple iPhone 14, you'll want to protect your expensive new phone with a high-quality case. We've rounded up the best iPhone 14 cases according to Amazon reviewers, plus one case that's a favorite of recording artist Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's iPhone 14 case: Burga golden taupe fashion iPhone 14 case, starting at $24

Get an Apple-made case: Apple iPhone 14 silicone case, $49

Save more than 50%: Miracase glass series iPhone 14 case, $13 (reduced from $30)

The Apple iPhone 14 is one of our picks for the most wanted gifts of 2022. To prevent a Christmas-morning disaster and subsequent heartbreak, we recommend gifting a compatible Apple iPhone 14 case along with the phone itself. In addition to being protective, a new Apple iPhone 14 case is a fun way to dress up an iPhone to match the gift recipient's personal style.

Phone cases can help prevent damage to your Apple iPhone when you drop it and help keep your phone looking new. Many case manufacturers conduct drop testing to make sure that the cases they sell can stand up to harsh drops. Some Apple iPhone 14 cases also provide additional screen protection.

Whether you're looking for an ultra-protective case or a fashionable, Taylor Swift-approved option, we've compiled the best iPhone 14 cases for all budgets and preferences.

Best iPhone 14 cases

These are the best iPhone 14 cases available now, based on Amazon reviews. Plus, we found one top-rated Apple iPhone 14 case that's gone viral for being Taylor Swift-approved.

Taylor Swift's iPhone 14 case: Burga golden taupe

Burga

This Burga golden taupe case was recently spotted on Taylor Swift's Apple iPhone. The singer shared a behind-the-scenes video from her Bejeweled music video shoot with Jack Antnonoff, where Swift holds a phone with this case up to a mirror.

There are three versions of this trendy Apple iPhone 14 case; each offers a different level of protection. The least expensive option, the Snap case, is a one-piece design with a raised case bezel. The more expensive, two-piece Tough case features a cushioned silicone interior plus a hard exterior shell. The Elite case, the most expensive option, offers advanced drop protection and an improved grip. Apple MagSafe battery compatible versions of the case are available as well.

Burga golden taupe fashion iPhone 14 case, starting at $24

Apple leather case with MagSafe for the iPhone 14

Amazon

The leather on this Apple-brand iPhone 14 case develops a natural patina over time. It has built-in magnets to align with MagSafe-compatible accessories. The case is wireless-charger compatible and comes in a variety of colors.

One top reviewer summed this case up succinctly: "I always buy Apple's leather case because they are the best. The case looks simple and stylish. The grip is phenomenal. You can't go wrong buying this case."

Apple iPhone 14 leather case with MagSafe, $59

Apple iPhone 14 Plus leather case with MagSafe, $59

Apple iPhone 14 Pro leather case with MagSafe, $59

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max leather case with MagSafe, $59

Apple silicone case with MagSafe for the iPhone 14

Amazon

This silky, soft-touch, silicone case comes in a wide variety of colors and sizes to work with every version of the Apple iPhone 14. This case features built-in magnets that align with your iPhone for a perfect fit.

One verified purchaser praised the case's design, writing, "The official Apple silicone cases for the iPhone are expensive but very high quality. The case is soft to the touch but is designed to protect the full enclosure of the phone. The case is designed to protect all ports while also allowing easy accessibility. The camera module is also protected with a raised lip."

Apple iPhone 14 silicone case, $49

Apple iPhone 14 Plus silicone case, $49

Apple iPhone 14 Pro silicone case, $49

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max silicone case, $49

Miracase glass series iPhone 14 case

Amazon

If you need a highly-protective iPhone 14 case for an affordable price, this Miracase glass phone case is a great choice. The front of the case is made of tempered glass to protect the screen. It securely snaps into the back of the case, which is made of durable polycarbon material and has an anti-slip frame with shockproof corners. It also comes with a camera lens protector.

"This [case] lets the beauty of your new phone show through," shared one verified reviewer. "It uses the strongest tempered glass 9H on both side and gives you two separate protectors for the camera lens that fit perfectly."

There are also already several reviews from users whose Apple iPhone 14 devices have survived a drop in the toilet and being run over by an SVU with this case on it. The case is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Miracase glass series iPhone 14 case, $13 (reduced from $30)

Miracase glass series iPhone 14 Plus case, $13 (reduced from $30)

Miracase glass series iPhone 14 Pro case, $14 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Miracase glass series iPhone 14 Pro Max case, $14 after coupon (reduced from $30)

OtterBox Commuter Series iPhone 14 case

Amazon

If you're looking for heavy-duty phone protection, consider the Otterbox Commuter Apple iPhone 14 case. It has raised edges (to protect your camera and screen) and is said to survive three times as many drops as the military standard. It also features an antimicrobial technology that protects the case exterior against common bacteria, and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth. Find this 4.3-star-rated case in four colors.

OtterBox iPhone 14 Commuter Series case, $40

OtterBox iPhone 14 Plus Commuter Series case, $40

OtterBox iPhone 14 Pro Commuter case, $40

OtterBox iPhone 14 Pro Max Defender Pro case, $40

Caseology Parallax MagSafe iPhone 14 case

Amazon

This inexpensive, two-tone Apple iPhone 14 case from Caseology, now 37 percent off at Amazon, features a simple one-piece design. The rear of the case has a textured hexagonal grip pattern. It's screen protector and Apple MagSafe battery compatible. Rated 4.6 stars at Amazon.

Caseology Parallax Magsafe case, $19 (reduced from $30)

Spigen ultra hybrid iPhone 14 case

Amazon

This Spigen ultra hybrid case for the Apple iPhone 14 has amassed a 4.7-star rating with over 375 reviews already. The case features anti-yellowing technology so that you can clearly see the phone's original color and design. It is made of a thermoplastic, polyurethane bumper with a durable polycarbonate backing and has raised edges along the camera and screen for protection.

"Whenever I purchase a new iPhone, I always protect it with a Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case. Their cases are super high quality and and fit my phones perfectly as well as being extremely durable," wrote one verified buyer. "I like a simple solution to phone protection that looks like you don't even have a case on the phone at all. This case does exactly that."

This 4.6-star-rated Apple iPhone 14 case is on sale at Amazon for 50% off. Apply the coupon before checkout and you'll save an extra 5%.

Spigen ultra hybrid iPhone 14 case, $14 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Spigen ultra hybrid iPhone 14 Plus case, $14 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Spigen ultra hybrid iPhone 14 Pro case, $14 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Spigen ultra hybrid iPhone 14 Pro Max case, $14 after coupon (reduced from $30)

