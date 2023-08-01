Get these reviewer-loved Beats Studio3 headphones for half price today at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an incredible deal on the 4.7-star-rated Beats Studio3 headphones. Right now, they're 51% off, making them one of the best headphone deals for those looking for a quality pair of fashion-minded headphones.

On top of adaptive noise cancelation, the headphones feature real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. The Beats Studio3 also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon. Prices vary by color; right now you'll get the best deal on the Beats Studio3 in red.

Beats Studio3, $170 (reduced from $350)

More Amazon deals on Beats headphones



These Beats headphones and earbuds are on sale now for a limited time.

Beats Solo3: $129

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and include up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.7 stars.

Beats Solo3, $129 (reduced from $200)

Powerbeats Pro: $160



Beats

Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon. Rated 4.5 stars.

Powerbeats Pro, $160 (reduced from $250)

Beats Flex wireless earbuds: $39



Amazon

Your most affordable option is these Beats Flex wireless earbuds, on sale in two colors. These 4.4-star-rated earbuds with a built-in microphone offer up to 12 hours of listening time. They come with four eartip options for comfort.

Beats Flex wireless earbuds, $39 (reduced from $70)

Beats Studio Buds: $100

Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling: active mode and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected, even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in six colors. Rated 4.4 stars.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

Beats Fit Pro: $160

Amazon

These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors: stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio. They're no longer on sale currently. Rated 4.5 stars.

Beats Fit Pro, $160 (reduced from $200)

Related content from CBS Essentials