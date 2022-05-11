Great international vacations for families in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The thought of taking children on an international vacation can overwhelm parents -- with questions, if not anxiety: What to pack? Where to find food the little ones will actually eat? And how to keep them entertained?

Luckily, hotels and resorts can make traveling the world with your family easy. Our favorite, kid-friendly, international hotel and resorts offer amenities for families (like child care and kids' clubs), spacious guest rooms (equipped with useful items for babies and children) -- and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

We've compiled a list of some great international vacations that your family can enjoy this year. Take us up on one (or more!) of these recommendations, and you and you children could soon be skiing in the mountains of Canada, sightseeing in one of the most beautiful cities in Europe or simply enjoying the surf and sand in the tropics. We chose the below properties based on a variety of criteria, including great reviews on various travel websites, and unique, helpful and family-friendly amenities.

Club Med Quebec, Quebec City, Canada

Club Med

Club Med recently opened its newest all-season, all-inclusive, ski-in/ski-out mountain resort: Club Med Quebec. Spread out over 300 acres, the 302-room property caters to adults and children alike. Spacious guest rooms offer the perfect lodging for large families. Hit the slopes in the winter, or go mountain biking in the warmer months. Do these activities with your children -- or leave the little ones at the resort's kids' club, and let them enjoy entertainment, art projects and maybe even a ski or snowboard lesson. Other family activities and amenities include a circus school, yoga and pilates classes, an indoor pool, an outdoor hot tub and a Nordic-inspired spa. Like other Club Med properties, food, beverage and most activities are included in the price.

Check rates for Club Med Quebec

Half Moon, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Half Moon

Sure, the white-sand beaches and clear-ocean waters at Half Moon, a Salamander Hotel & Resort property in Montego Bay, Jamaica, are a draw, but incredible conservationist experiences for kids set this sprawling resort apart from the other mega-chains on the island. One of the most unique attractions? Annually, the resort is home to more than 40 sea turtle nests. As part of its Turtle Release program for children and families, children and their families are invited to watch the baby turtles that hatch at Half Moon return to the sea. The resort also boasts an entire village designed just for kids aged 3 to 12. There, youngsters can learn, play, discover and make friends.

Check rates for Half Moon

The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

Yes, we know, a visit to the U.S. territory known as the U.S. Virgin Islands won't earn you a stamp in your passport. But while the island group isn't an international destination for American citizens (and doesn't require a passport for entry), the islands do offer an exotic experience. The island of St. Thomas, in particular, offers luxury lodgings galore. The recently renovated Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas is a great option for families.

The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas' new "Adventure for all Ages" package includes multiple family-friendly activities, like private charters, a guided kayak tour, a zipline experience, a private beach-movie night, and a stargazing sail on the property's house catamaran. The Ritz-Carlton brand recently relaunched its Ritz Kids program at the resort. Daily activities include iguana sightseeing, sandcastle competitions and more. Parents with babies can get access to everything from silicone bibs and spoons, to adjustable rockers and bedside sleepers, via the hotel's partnership with the luxury baby brand Beaba.

Check rates for Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Surrounded by the Arabian Gulf, the 5-star Jumeirah Beach Hotel offers luxury lodging, a private beach -- and free access to the city's most iconic waterpark. Wild Wadi boasts 30 slides, plus the largest wave pool in the Middle East. We're talking a 360-meter, lazy-river-and-wave machine that can keep children entertained for hours. The resort also offers a complimentary kids' club where young ones, ages 2 to 12, can build and fly kites, climb jungle gyms, jump on trampolines and more. As for the adults? They can relax kid-free at the swanky resort's multiple seaside swimming pools, and private sandy coastline.

Check rates for Jumeirah Beach Hotel

HÃ´tel de Crillon, Paris, France

Hotel de Crillon

Experience Parisian magic -- with a family-friendly twist -- at the HÃ´tel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel. The property recently added a special, family-focused package. The package features matching family pajamas by Brai, and guest rooms curated by the experts of the Parisian children's brand Smallable. The Smallable touch transforms traditional guest rooms into full-size playhouses, complete with bespoke games (think vintage metal-pedal cars). Other amenities include bathrobes, slippers, bespoke bath products, bathtubs, highchairs, bottle warmers and special gifts for children, like an elephant teddy, an interactive Paris-themed book and a Polaroid camera.

Check rates for HÃ´tel de Crillon

Hilton Cancun, Cancun, Mexico

Hilton Tulum

The most popular international destination across the board in 2022, according to CheapAir.com? Cancun in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Not only was Cancun the most popular destination for travelers, it was the most searched for and booked destination over the last 30, 60 and 90 days on the travel website. The south-of-the-border city is easily accessible from major U.S. cities, and features white-sand beaches and amenity-heavy family-friendly resorts. It's also close to Mayan ruins. Families traveling to Cancun should consider staying at the all-inclusive Hilton Cancun.

The Hilton Cancun offers seemingly endless dining options, activities and amenities, including its own water park and private splash pool with slides, beach games and water toys. A kids' club and teen zone provide hours of amusement, thanks to a climbing wall, and crafts sections.

Check rates for Hilton Cancun

The Standard, Huruvalhi Island, Maldives

The Standard

More commonly marketed as a romantic destination for adults, the island nation of Maldives caters to families, too. Nestled in the Indian Ocean's Raa Atoll on Huruvalhi island, the Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives features 115 overwater villas, each with their own private lounge deck and infinity plunge pool. The latter offers direct access to the lagoon, ocean or beach. Amenities include a luxurious spa, six dining options and lots of watersports, including diving programs, an inflatable water park and snorkeling in the hotel's naturally protected house reef. The resort also houses the Lil' Shark Kids Club for kids ages 4 and up. The club offers childcare services, a paddling pool, games and activities. Babysitting is available for kids under 4.

Check rates for the Standard

Alpino Baby Family Hotel, Andalo, Italy

Alpino Baby Hotel/Tripadvisor

Recently ranked the "Best of the Best" international hotel for families by Tripadvisor reviewers, the Alpino Baby Family Hotel caters to families with young children. Located in the mountain town of Andalo, indoor and outdoor activities keep young ones occupied all year long. Located right next to an indoor water park, Acqua In, guests can take advantage of free access during their stay. Other amenities include a Lego room, ball pit, climbing wall, character visits and billiards and gaming rooms.

Check rates for Alpino Baby Family Hotel

Amanyara, Turks and Caicos

Amanyara

Thanks to three-hour direct flights from New York, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte and Philadelphia, the Turks and Caicos Islands, located south of the Bahamas, offer a convenient getaway for everyone from families to couples to friends. A wellness-oriented resort, Amanyara offers 5-star luxury lodging, plus great hotel pools and kid-friendly food. The resort recently launched an environmentally conscious program for young guests. The Seek Program is designed to cultivate children's interest in scientific discovery, and inspire them to be good stewards of the planet.

Check rates for Amanyara

