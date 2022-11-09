The best holiday gifts for mom 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It can be tough to find the perfect gift for the woman in your life -- no matter if you're shopping for your own mom or the mother of your children. This can be especially true if mom is prone to saying she only wants "the love of my family" as a present -- not helpful, mama!

Luckily, we've found the best holiday gifts for mom in 2022. Shop gift ideas from Apple, KitchenAid, NuFace and more.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $234 (reduced from $249)

NuFace Trinity, $339

CBS Essentials has found the most relaxing, cozy and cool gifts for mom ahead. Whether she loves to bake, listen to music and podcasts, workout, build out her skincare collection or just take a well-deserved nap, we'd bet she'll appreciate these gifts.

So ahead, nine great holiday gifts for mom.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Upgrade mom's AirPods. The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $234 (reduced from $249)

Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask set

Casper

Give mom the gift of frizz-free hair and happier skin. The Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask duo is made with 100% mulberry silk. It has been claimed that the material can protect hair and skin from friction damage. The luxe-looking duo comes in three different colors.

Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $60 (reduced from $119)

The Peloton Bike

Peloton

Does the mom in your life like to workout at home? Have her clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other.

This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,445

Oura Ring Gen3

Oura

The Oura Ring tracks how well you sleep, your daily movement and heart rate, can help set health goals, take you through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync your health and workout data from your favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Available in two styles and five metal finishes.

Oura Ring Gen3, $349

Casper hug body pillow

Casper

This ergonomically designed pillow is a great gift idea for a mom-to-be, a new mom or a mom who likes to sleep on her side. The oblong pillow aligns to your body and can fit comfortably between your arms or legs for a more supportive and pressure-relieving sleep.

Casper hug body pillow, $83 (reduced from $139)

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer

Best Buy

This KitchenAid stand mixer, a versatile and powerful upgrade to the kitchen arsenal of anyone who loves to cook or bake, is 50% off right now. The mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $450)

Great Jones family style cookware set (5 pc.)

Great Jones

Great Jones makes modern kitchen pieces that last. The female-founded brand boasts a wide variety of cookware and bakeware, plus mixing bowls, kettles and more.

This must-have cookware set has everything you need to cook a holiday feast, make a cozy Sunday night dinner or throw together a casual weeknight meal. The set includes: an 8-quart stock pot, a deep sauté pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a non-stick frying pan made with a non-toxic ceramic coating, two stainless-steel lids and a gorgeous 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron dutch oven that comes in seven colors.

Great Jones cookware makes a low-risk gift, too. The company offers a 60-day trial and free returns on its products.

This cookware set is $240 off ahead of Black Friday.

Great Jones Family Style cookware set (5 pc.), $375 (regularly $615)

Skims cozy knit robe

Skims

Give the gift cozy coolness. This Skims robe is made with buttery-soft, breathable boucle yarn. The trendy loungewear from the Kim Kardashian-owned brand comes in eight different colors and runs up to a size 5X.

Skims cozy knit robe, $128

NuFace Trinity

NuFace

Skincare obsessives love this pro-level micro-current facial-toning device. The makers of NuFace Trinity claim it will tone, lift, and contour facial muscles to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

NuFace Trinity, $339

Quince 100% leather motorcycle jacket

Quince

Why not gift your cool mom a new leather jacket?

"I really wanted a cool moto jacket for fall to look great with everything from dresses to leggings," CBS Essentials writer Leah Groth says. "I am quite picky when it comes to leather, but Quince is famous for using high-quality materials, like leather, cashmere and linen, and selling expensive-looking pieces for a fraction of the price of their competitors. This moto jacket seemed too good to be true. A stylish 100% leather jacket for $150? However, as soon as I tried it on, I knew it was the one. The leather is buttery and soft and the cut is incredibly comfortable. I showed it to my husband and he couldn't believe that it didn't cost three times as much. I love it so much that I am ordering it in the cognac color as well."

Quince 100% leather motorcycle jacket, $150 (regularly $530)

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes



Avocado

Avocado -- that's right, the mattress brand -- has a genderless beauty and skincare brand, Reed + Gwen. Gift their snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes to help mom wind down. It has a lavender, rosewood, geranium and citrus scent and has magnesium flakes to soothe sore muscles. It comes with a handy wooden scoop.

Reed + Gwen snoozy bath soak with magnesium flakes, $38

Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials skincare set

Rawkanvas

Give her skincare routine the ultimate upgrade with products from Rawkanvas. This gift set includes the Purified: Purifying Cleanser, Harmony: Radiance Boosting Toner, Sol: Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, Luna Vitality: Restoring Moisture Cream, The Foundation: Flawless Retinol & Vitamin C Lotion and Canvas: Resurfacing AHA & BHA Treatment. The products' glass bottles and jars look beautiful set out.

Rawkanvas The Ultimate Essentials skincare set, $204

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon has great deals on the older slight older model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $775 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,098 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,298 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,499 (regularly $1,798)

Instant Pot dual pod plus

Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso for mom? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods

Starbucks Store via Amazon

If you're gifting mom a coffee maker, don't forget to pair it with her favorite morning treat.

This six-pack of Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cups includes 10 coffee pods per box. It's currently on sale for $13 off ahead of Black Friday.

Starbucks peppermint mocha K-Cup coffee pods, $43 (regularly $56)

If mom is a major Starbucks fan, check out our ultimate Starbucks gift guide.

Apple iPad Pro (2022)

Amazon

Your tech-obsessed mom probably has her eyes on the new Apple iPad Pro. Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

The Apple iPad Pro is available with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display or a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Memory configurations range from 128GB to 2TB. You can also choose between cellular and Wi-Fi only connectivity options

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $799

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $984 (reduced from $999)

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,099

12.9" Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (cellular, 128 GB), $1,299

