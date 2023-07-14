The best deals on Cricut craft machines and tools: Save 40% on these top-rated crafting tools and accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cricut

Whether you identify as a DIY-er, scroll through Pinterest in your free time, or simply enjoy crafting on occasion, you've likely heard of Cricut. In recent years, DIY-ers have embraced the high-end crafting machine brand, whose multi-tasking cutting gadgets make crafting easier and faster at home.

Right now, a wide array of Cricut machines and tools are on sale at Amazon.

Cricut Joy, $129 (reduced from $179)

Cricut Explore Air 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Cricut BrightPad Go, $79 (reduced from $99)

Cricut machines can do a lot, including embossing, engraving, drawing and scoring paper or cardboard to create custom mugs, jewelry, stencils, stickers, greeting cards or decals for clothing. You can make the designs yourself, or download designs made by others. When it comes to making things with Cricut, you're only limited by your imagination.

If you've been eyeing a Cricut or thinking of getting into DIY crafts, you'll want to check out the great deals going on now on Amazon. We've compiled the best deals on Cricut machines, tools and supplies to help you get started on your DIY journey.

Best Cricut machine deals

Shop the best deals on Cricut machines now to start customizing shirts, mugs, hats and more.

Cricut Joy: $129

Amazon

The Cricut Joy entry-level option could be the ideal choice for a beginner DIY-er. It can create labels and custom graphics for T-shirts; cut patterns for photo frames; and create decals to customize anything, including mugs, phone cases and water bottles. Anyone who crafts on-the-go may appreciate its compact size.

Cricut Joy, $129 (reduced from $179)

Cricut EasyPress 2: $129

Amazon

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9-by-9 inches and 12-by-10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $129 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is also on sale. It's ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $169 (reduced from $239)

Cricut EasyPress Mini: $49

Amazon

This mini heat-pressing machine is ideal for small objects such as shoes, hats and stuffed animals. The 3.4-inch by 2.1-inch Cricut EasyPress Mini is portable and lightweight. It offers three heat settings suitable for iron-on and infusible ink DIY projects.

Cricut EasyPress Mini, $49 (reduced from $69)

Cricut mug press: $149

Amazon

The Cricut mug press if perfect for personalizing mugs with different wrappings or artwork. Use this machine to create one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family, mugs to sell, or simply customize your own mugs for your home.

Cricut mug press, $149 (reduced from $199)

Cricut Explore Air 2: $199



Amazon

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials more quickly and precisely than the Joy, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials.

Cricut Explore Air 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Cricut Explore 3: $299

Amazon

The Cricut Explore 3 offers quick matless cutting and can be used with over 100 different materials. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity that allows users to create unique designs with the design app.

Cricut Explore 3, $299 (reduced from $319)

Best Cricut accessory deals

There are a ton of different tools and accessories available for the Cricut. Check out the best Cricut accessory deals happening now to get even more out of your Cricut machine.

Cricut FabricGrip cutting mat: $31

Unless you buy the Cricut Maker 3 or Explore 3 which offer matless cutting, buying a cutting mat is a must. Amazon sells a variety of mats, each suited for specific types of fabric. The FabricGrip works for a wide range of fabrics.

FabricGrip 3-pack, $31 (reduced from $33)

Cricut basic tool set: $20

This set makes crafting with a Cricut easier and more efficient. It includes micro-tip-blade scissors, tweezers, a scraper, spatula and weeder.

Cricut basic tool set, $20 (reduced from $27)

Cricut BrightPad Go: $79

Amazon

The BrightPad Go features an adjustable LED light to help crafters more accurately trace or cut through fabric or vinyl. It has five different brightness settings and a scratch-resistant design.

Cricut BrightPad Go, $79 (reduced from $99)

