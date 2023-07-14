The best Ninja cookware and kitchen appliance deals on Amazon
Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen appliances. We've searched Amazon for the best deals you can shop now on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances. We found incredible deals on blenders, air fryers and cookware sets!
Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Right now, you can score some great deals on a wide range of Ninja kitchen products. Consider treating yourself to a multi-purpose air fryer to make family dinners a bit easier or a new blender for summer smoothies.
Keep reading to explore the best Ninja kitchen appliance deals.
Top products in this article:
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $267 (reduced from $350)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $220 (reduced from $400)
Ninja Barista System espresso and coffee maker, $200 (reduced from $250)
Best Amazon deals on Ninja cookware and appliances
Start shopping the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now.
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $120
One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries.
The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $120 (reduced from $140)
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $267
The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more.
It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $267 (reduced from $350)
Ninja professional blender: $90
This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.
Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $220
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.
This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $220 (reduced from $400)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill: $248
This indoor grill and griddle is perfect for grilling up family dinners when you don't want to start up a big outdoor grill. It has a 12-inch griddle top that can fit six stakes, four sandwiches or six pancakes at once. It offers seven cooking functions; grilling, riddling, air crisping, roasting, baking, broiling and dehydrating.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 indoor grill, $248 (reduced from $370)
Ninja Barista System espresso and coffee maker: $200
This versatile coffee and espresso maker features a 19-bar pressure system to brew rich, flavorful espresso. The brewer features a built-in frother, and adjustable cup tray and a 12-cup coffee carafe. You can use this machine to brew espresso shots, single serve coffee or a full pot of coffee.
Get the Ninja Barista System now for 20% off on Amazon.
Ninja Barista System espresso and coffee maker, $200 (reduced from $250)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is over. These coffee makers are still on sale
- The Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE is just $76 after Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Amazon just slashed the price on Google Pixel cell phones: Save on the Google Pixel 7 and more
- Best Fitbit deals on Amazon: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best air fryers in 2023
- The best coffee and espresso makers in 2023
for more features.